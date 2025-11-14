Bo Nickal: How first MMA setback shaped recalibration for return at #UFC322

111424-Bo-Nickal-Takedown-GettyImages-2148557896.jpg

The critics were always within earshot, and their cries only grew louder when hardship struck. A four-time NCAA All-American wrestler and three-time national champion at Penn State University, Bo Nickal started his professional mixed martial arts career with seven consecutive victories, six of them finishes. Shares in his stock were at peak valuation.

Then Reinier de Ridder happened.


A former two-division ONE Championship titleholder, de Ridder bullied and ultimately stopped the previously unbeaten Nickal with a volley of knee strikes in the second round of their UFC on ESPN 67 clash on May 3. Detractors reveled in his misfortune, all while he tried to put some of the pieces back together. Difficult questions were asked about the level of Nickal’s dedication to his craft and whether he had allowed newfound fame to pull him in too many different directions.

“I think any time there’s criticism, you can take it personally and let it be a hit to your ego, or you can look at it and analyze it and try to be unbiased,” Nickal said at UFC 322 media day. “I feel like [with] a lot of stuff, there’s some truth to it, so you can maybe look at it from that way or perceive it that way and [say], ‘Maybe there’s a little truth there.’ But I feel like it’s lacking the whole picture. At the end of the day, I’m going to live my life the way I want to live my life. Nobody’s going to tell me what to do or how to do it. I’m going to make those decisions and do what I think is best for me personally.

“That being said, I don’t really approach the critics and observation of what they’re saying with malice,” he added. “To be 100% honest, most of it I don’t even hear, so I’m not really super worried about it.”

Nickal returns to the Ultimate Fighting Championship pressure cooker when he locks horns with decorated Brazilian jiu-jitsu black belt Rodolfo Vieira in the featured UFC 322 prelim on Saturday at Madison Square Garden in New York. By then, nearly 200 days will have passed since his ill-fated encounter with de Ridder.

“I definitely wanted to get back in [the cage] sooner, but things work out the way they do,” Nickal said. “There’s a lot of other moving parts other than myself and what I want, so I’m grateful to be on this card. It’s definitely one of the biggest cards of the year and, in my opinion, probably the best card of the year as far as matchups. It’s a great opportunity for me.”

Bo Nickal: How First MMA Setback Shaped Recalibration for Return at UFC 322

The four-time NCAA All-American will attempt to rebound from his first professional defeat when he locks horns with Rodolfo Vieira in the featured UFC 322 prelim on Saturday in New York.
Despite me shitting on him for the RDR loss, I like Bo. I want to see him actually wrestle and display it in mma. Stop the weak kickboxing.
 
I think my eyes have seen a man that does not have potential to be top level in MMA.

Gatekeeper.
 
fjodor said:
I kinda like humble Bo. But it would be hysterical if he gets his ass kicked by Vieira.
Click to expand...

He literally said he doesn't listen to anything and does what he wants anyhow.

This is the least humble position possible IMO.

Bo is straight up saying he doesn't take criticism, constructive or otherwise, into consideration. He just wants to make sure everyone knows he's not hurt by it, and in fact, isn't even reading/listening to it.

Hilarious. Hope he gets wrecked again.
 
Unfortunately for Bo, Rodolfo has a solid chin and jiu jitsu, I still think he should go welter weight, he is too small.
 
fjodor said:
I kinda like humble Bo. But it would be hysterical if he gets his ass kicked by Vieira.
Click to expand...
I can see it tbh. Vieira has a sneaky jab and straight right against Bo looping punches and hes also a beast on the ground.
 
his UFC 322 fight is on the prelims. Nah, its the main card. Nah. he's on the prelims. Never mind. He's gonna be on the main card. never mind actually. He's the prelim main event. Actually nah, he's gonna be the PPV opener. No wait he'll be on the prelims... for now... we think
 
READ HERE

www.sherdog.com

Click to expand...

Respect to Nickal ... .but I MIGHT pick Viera in this fight. Not quite sure. Viera at end of the day is a BJJ freak... ...not sure Nickal really wants to end up on the ground with Viera.
 
"War Rodolfo! Let's get rid of the lemon head" - Michael Gary Scott

1000014510.gif
 
