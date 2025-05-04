Bo Nickal had quitter Vibes

Cheese_&_mma_lover
His vibe was like super chill, middle class white guy type of vibe. like, he does sports because he likes to compete and have fun. Grill meats on the weekend and take the boat out with the bros type vibe.
you can't live like this and have the heart of a real fighter
A guy like Jean Silva isn't fighting for fun, he is fighting because it is life or death for him. If he wasn't fighting he would probably be in jail for murder. this is the vibe of a real fighter.
