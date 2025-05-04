Bo Nickal had quitter Vibes

Cheese_&_mma_lover

Cheese_&_mma_lover

His vibe was like super chill, middle class white guy type of vibe. like, he does sports because he likes to compete and have fun. Grill meats on the weekend and take the boat out with the bros type vibe.

you can't live like this and have the heart of a real fighter

A guy like Jean Silva isn't fighting for fun, he is fighting because it is life or death for him. If he wasn't fighting he would probably be in jail for murder. this is the vibe of a real fighter.
 
He just doesn’t have that dog in him. Look at wonder boy, gsp, cejudo, topuria, Chandler etc. These guys seem relatively well off without fighting, Bo’s just never been pressure tested
 
Cheese_&_mma_lover said:
His vibe was like super chill, middle class white guy type of vibe. like, he does sports because he likes to compete and have fun. Grill meats on the weekend and take the boat out with the bros type vibe.

you can't live like this and have the heart of a real fighter

A guy like Jean Silva isn't fighting for fun, he is fighting because it is life or death for him. If he wasn't fighting he would probably be in jail for murder. this is the vibe of a real fighter.
Yeah but it's not due to your socioeconomic class bro, it's just how certain people are built down deep. Arman and Penn are rich kids and you can't say they aren't tough (Penn you could say lazy, but definitely can't say not tough). Chris Weidman is some regular white guy like you described Bo and he's too tough for his own good.
 
Charles is the only fighter to really turn it all around from his "quitting" losses early on. But Charles was 20, 22 23 then.
Bo is already halfway through his prime and obviously not nearly as skilled as Oliveira
 
Mr.Maelstrom said:
Charles is the only fighter to really turn it all around from his "quitting" losses early on. But Charles was 20, 22 23 then.
Bo is already halfway through his prime and obviously not nearly as skilled as Oliveira
And Charles was always a savage. Nickal is not
 
his wibe was like he lost and he did not expect that, he was levelled
 
Yeah when he sat down his body language was piss poor. Shoulders slumped, looking down, frowning.....horrible.
 
He wanted out the second he ate his first hard body shot.
 
