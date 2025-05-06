Media Bo Nickal compliments RDR following first career loss: "He was the better fighter"

That's actually a healthy perspective, one that I didn't expect from him, as he's been ridiculous with his grandiose, self bloviation at times.

But it sounds like perhaps he finally got humbled. That may lead him to training harder and improving his game.

Time will tell.
 
Respect to Bo being honest here. This will be a learning experience for him. That clinch game he was receiving was nasty. Surprised he didn't wilt earlier. Bo is a Great wrestler already. I think it is time for him to go to Thailand and start learning Muay Thai.
 
I dont think people have been happier with a loss since Ben Askren. Ben was obviously a better fighter/worse person but the parallels are very similar. Bens loss was much worse tho, best sporting event Ive ever been to live. <{JustBleed}>
 
It must have been hard for him to say this after all the crap he said previously. Deserves some respect for not making excuses and being a douche about it. Hope he comes back stronger after this.
 
What a mature response from Bo. I think this is more the real him than the delusional douchebag he puts on as a character for show and to make money. As a Penn State wrestler he's probably been humbled more times than you can count.
 
His first comments were “I’m grateful win, or lose” (paraphrasing).

It would have been better to come out with these newer comments before the internet RIGHTFULLY nailed his ass to the wall.

The obvious fake humility doesn’t redeem him much, imo. Not after the ridiculous shit he has talked about actual already accomplished MMA fighters.

Let’s see where he goes from here. Inside, and outside of the octagon.
 
He should start actually using his wrestling. He's barely used any wrestling throughout his UFC career.
 
I think Bo will show a lot of improvement but that quit factor could show up again at anytime
 
I think he already is. Dude seemed to be a bit panicky in there, really unconfortable just being in the cage...

Now that he got k.oed and the world didn't end I think he can fight with less fear. Unfortunately just controlling his emotions better won't be enough, he got to actually learn how to fight....
 
