Ben was obviously a better fighter/worse person
Respect to Bo being honest here. This will be a learning experience for him. That clinch game he was receiving was nasty. Surprised he didn't wilt earlier. Bo is a Great wrestler already. I think it is time for him to go to Thailand and start learning Muay Thai.
He needs to fight more often, and put more time into his striking.
I think he already is. Dude seemed to be a bit panicky in there, really unconfortable just being in the cage...I think now he will come out a better fighter