  • Xenforo is upgrading us to version 2.3.7 on Thursday Aug 14, 2025 at 01:00 AM BST. This upgrade includes several security fixes among other improvements. Expect a temporary downtime during this process. More info here

Bo Nickal and Johnny Eblen think they can KO/Kill Khamzat

jackleeb

jackleeb

Blue Belt
@Blue
Joined
Oct 23, 2022
Messages
503
Reaction score
714
Do you agree?

rwDigLI.jpg
 
Eblen is a very bad matchup for Khamzat. He would drown and finish him late.

Bo is still too unproven. Khamzat is better everywhere.
 
Probably, but most likely neither will ever fight him anyway.
 
I'm not sold on Nickal but I think Eblen can weather the storm and outlast Khamzat in his current form. He looked technically sound against Usman, but his gas tank is still a noticeable issue, even with "home turf advantage".
 
No nickels isn’t even a great wrestler and he’s only fought cans.
 
TCE said:
It's just two random dudes commenting underneath their posts saying it.

Nickal nor Eblen said anything about Khamzat.
Click to expand...
Like I pointed out a few comments ago, Eblen said he thinks Strickland would beat Khamzat. He didn't make any claims about himself, and there's no reason to right now. Different orgs, and Khamzat isn't even a UFC champ.
 
  • Like
Reactions: TCE
You must log in or register to reply here.

Latest posts

Forum statistics

Threads
1,269,250
Messages
57,589,899
Members
175,756
Latest member
Macster

Share this page

Back
Top