BMF tittle - Max vs Gaethje is the fight to make

Justin is getting the next title shot at LW
Gaethje would kill max
He would, these guys are dumb
You're are the one that needs to get a grip. Max would be the smaller fighter by a large margin. When was the last time that happened? Oh yeah with Dustin and max almost got stopped in the 1st and took a beating for 5 rds.Get a grip if you actually think odds would refflect that. Max is a very live dog at the very least.
A top p4p fighter in not even much size/weight dissadvantage.
Yeah.. He should be next so any fight by Justin would be a bad idea. Even if he has to wait until spring 2024.Justin is getting the next title shot at LW
He would be shorter,lighter and have a large reach disadvantage what the hell are you talking about? Are you forgetting the last time he fought at Lightweight? You are a perfect example of recency biasIt doesnt get more dumber than to be a fight fan and write off Max in a fight where he would barely be in any size/weight dissadvantage.
Exactly, and let's be honest he isnt exactly brimming with power at 145lb either this weekend was the first stoppage since 2019 almost half a decade of 5 rd fightsMax would lose. His power didn’t translate very well last time he went to 155 and fought Porier. Gajthe is on a roll and Max is at the end of his prime.
Bro, Max has a 69" reach,justin 70"Even when fighting as a FW, Max doesnt get into the cage much lighter than Justin does as a LW. Less so if Max moves up.
Not disparity in height/reach neither.
Dustin also dusted Gaehtje btw.
You need to educate yourself.
And to get a grip if you actually think odds for this match up would not be fairly close
Max is a soft 5"10 they are not close to the same height. Look at the pic of Conor and max barefoot at there weigh in which i posted above . And everyone says conor isn't 5"9 which I believe he is.Max and Gaethje dont get into the cage in much weight disparity. They are the same height. Max is just one inch shorter.
Its reported, very easy to check. Its a sign of respect to at least check your facts in a discussion.
Gaethje can certainly win and would probably be the favourite, but Max has had close odds with Volk and Poirier, and would have with Justin Gaethje.
Soft 5"10
