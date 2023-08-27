BMF tittle - Max vs Gaethje is the fight to make

The Witcher said:
Gaethje would kill max
Get a grip if you actually think odds would refflect that. Max is a very live dog at the very least.
A top p4p fighter in not even much size/weight dissadvantage.
 
You're are the one that needs to get a grip. Max would be the smaller fighter by a large margin. When was the last time that happened? Oh yeah with Dustin and max almost got stopped in the 1st and took a beating for 5 rds.
 
He would be shorter,lighter and have a large reach disadvantage what the hell are you talking about? Are you forgetting the last time he fought at Lightweight? You are a perfect example of recency bias
 
Max would lose. His power didn’t translate very well last time he went to 155 and fought Porier. Gajthe is on a roll and Max is at the end of his prime.
 
Exactly, and let's be honest he isnt exactly brimming with power at 145lb either this weekend was the first stoppage since 2019 almost half a decade of 5 rd fights
 
Even when fighting as a FW, Max doesnt get into the cage much lighter than Justin does as a LW. Less so if Max moves up.
Not disparity in height/reach neither.

Dustin also dusted Gaehtje btw.
You need to educate yourself.
And to get a grip if you actually think odds for this match up would not be fairly close
 
TempleoftheDog said:
Yeah.. He should be next so any fight by Justin would be a bad idea. Even if he has to wait until spring 2024.
Why any fight fan would hope for that?

Even for a pure business perspective, such a fight would make lot of $$$ for both and its not like Gaethje can't win it.

If Volk ask for his rematch, Gaethje could find himself inactive until a year from now, and praise that Conor doesnt get in the middle.
 
Bro, Max has a 69" reach,justin 70"
Justin is a legit 5"11
Max is more like more like 5"10
And Justin would never make 145lb while max can, so who do you think is bigger?

Who has more power and weapons? Do you remember the max vs Yair fight? His legs were getting chewed up and had to turn into a wrestler to win...

Justin would most likely be the first to stop max.

Max has absolutely zero power at 155lb and isn't exactly brimming with power at 145lb with his first stoppage win since 2019 almost half a decade.

Max is in the proper weight class and should not be fighting one of the most dangerous guys a weight class above. They've divisions for a reason sir
 
Max and Gaethje dont get into the cage in much weight disparity. They are the same height. Max is just one inch shorter.

Its reported, very easy to check. Its a sign of respect to at least check your facts in a discussion.

Gaethje can certainly win and would probably be the favourite, but Max has had close odds with Volk and Poirier, and would have with Justin Gaethje.
 
Max is a soft 5"10 they are not close to the same height. Look at the pic of Conor and max barefoot at there weigh in which i posted above . And everyone says conor isn't 5"9 which I believe he is.

I know the facts the hell you talking about with this facts non sense
 
