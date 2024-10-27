BMF Belt Curse

The Good The Bad The HBK
1. Nate Diaz VS Jorge Masvidal
Jorge wins then loses to Usman
2. Dustin Porier VS Justin Gaethje
Justin wins then loses to Max
3. Max Holloway VS Justin Gaethje
Max wins then loses to Ilia
You win the BMF belt you will immediately lose your next fight, most likely by KO
