BMF and Flyweight create fake main cards

Dagestanaev
This is the whole point. BMF and Flyweight make no sense.
They don't have enough talent. Or champs like Khamzat are fighting 3 times per decade, so let's invent some belts.
1. Absorb flyweight into bantamweight
2. Stop the 165 division nonsense discussions
3. Keep BMF but without the belt. It's not lineal. Jiri and DDP can fight to this "title"
4. Merge WMMA into a whole division
5. Make heavyweight as openweight
6. If you really need some events, make some vale tudo fights with no rules. Veterans going out in one last epic war . Wanderlei - Vitor 2 should have been like that.
7. Insert some traditional fights. For example, karate champ vs kung fu champ. Common rules. If they use other technics, like boxing, imply penalties. They should be allowed to use only traditional strikes. And costumations.
