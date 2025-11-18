BMF and Flyweight create fake main cards

Dagestanaev

Dagestanaev

Orange Belt
@Orange
Joined
Oct 20, 2025
Messages
416
Reaction score
637
This is the whole point. BMF and Flyweight make no sense.

They don't have enough talent. Or champs like Khamzat are fighting 3 times per decade, so let's invent some belts.

1. Absorb flyweight into bantamweight
2. Stop the 165 division nonsense discussions
3. Keep BMF but without the belt. It's not lineal. Jiri and DDP can fight to this "title"
4. Merge WMMA into a whole division
5. Make heavyweight as openweight
6. If you really need some events, make some vale tudo fights with no rules. Veterans going out in one last epic war . Wanderlei - Vitor 2 should have been like that.
7. Insert some traditional fights. For example, karate champ vs kung fu champ. Common rules. If they use other technics, like boxing, imply penalties. They should be allowed to use only traditional strikes. And costumations.
 
Dagestanaev said:
And costumations.
Click to expand...


britney-britney-spears.gif
 
BMF belt is a consolation prize. Flyweight is one of several things hipsters ironically enjoy to troll people and grandstand.
 
flyweight is so massive that ACA, ONE, and Rizin all have good flyweight divisions.

There's more than enough talent for a great flyweight division (which the division already is great.)
 
Nugo said:
flyweight is much more fun to watch than heavyweight.

In recent years there where much more interesting fights in flyweight than heavyweight.
Click to expand...
If you disagree with this take you aren't watching MMA, flyweight consistently produces fast passed action fight while most heavyweight contest are unwatchable garbage between unskilled fat middleweights outside the first rounds knockouts.
 
move along folks, nothing to see here.

just another retarded sherdogger trolling. became obvious when he called someone a whitebelt, despite the account joining years before him. what a pathetic loser.
 
Dagestanaev said:
This is the whole point. BMF and Flyweight make no sense.

They don't have enough talent. Or champs like Khamzat are fighting 3 times per decade, so let's invent some belts.

1. Absorb flyweight into bantamweight
2. Stop the 165 division nonsense discussions
3. Keep BMF but without the belt. It's not lineal. Jiri and DDP can fight to this "title"
4. Merge WMMA into a whole division
5. Make heavyweight as openweight
6. If you really need some events, make some vale tudo fights with no rules. Veterans going out in one last epic war . Wanderlei - Vitor 2 should have been like that.
7. Insert some traditional fights. For example, karate champ vs kung fu champ. Common rules. If they use other technics, like boxing, imply penalties. They should be allowed to use only traditional strikes. And costumations.
Click to expand...
Stop making new threads in the middle of the night Luffy. Try sleep instead
 
Last time something was as dumb as this thread was when someone mistakenly claimed that the Duck was a Goat.
 
All of the UFC belts are UFC belts. They either have value or they dont. We got 2 boring ass fighters....no, 3 boring ass fights as champs.

If there's a BMF belt on the line, its very likely it will be exciting and that's all that should matter.
 
Haanji I agree maybe BMF is golden Monsters can
 
markys00 said:
move along folks, nothing to see here.

just another retarded sherdogger trolling. became obvious when he called someone a whitebelt, despite the account joining years before him. what a pathetic loser.
Click to expand...
You re a shetard
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Latest posts

Forum statistics

Threads
1,283,037
Messages
58,477,679
Members
176,048
Latest member
gibberish

Share this page

Back
Top