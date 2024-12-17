Hog-train
There's a liberal journalist named Jesse Singal, who is currently facing death threats from trans activists and a Change.org to get him kicked off the newly launched Twitter alternative Bluesky.
The platform users are having a complete meltdown about him being on it.
It all started when Singal wrote this Atlantic article below about minors who transition. He didn't even say transing kids was wrong - simply describing the experience of detransitioners in the article was enough for him to be a major enemy that needs to be attacked. The Atlantic is a liberal publication BTW and rated as high credibility under MediaFactCheckBias.
When Children Say They’re Trans
After he joined Bluesky, he was inundated with death threats, doxing and this Change.org petition.
He got reported so many times that he was temporarily kicked off, but reinstated because he didn't break any rules. Now it's in flux.
Here's his article in Politico (another liberal publication) that describes what he's faced since joining the site.
I Was Canceled by Bluesky. And I Still Don’t Know Why.
The thing that really irks me about these woke retards is that they'll do all sorts of underhanded shit like dox people, blatantly lie, try to get people canceled, death threats, making fun of people's looks and all sorts of fucked up shit. But if they got any of that back, they play victim. They want to only be in their stupid echo chamber and are completely intolerable to anyone that SLIGHTLY might disagree.
They claim they want to be free of toxicity, but all the comments underneath his posts are “fucking dork,” a “fucking wanker,” a “fucking moron,” a “dumb fuck, ” and a “bitch.” etc.
It's unhinged and hypocritical.
