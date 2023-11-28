Blue Eyed Samurai

Mizu is a 'Mary Sue.'



Hear me out on this, and its not as big of a criticism as Ray in the Star Wars Disney Trilogy. being a Mary Sue.



Throughout the season I was waiting for some kind of explanation as to how & why Mizu is so much better than everyone at fighting to the point she's fighting multiple opponents at one time and make them look stupid, and that explanation never comes.



She trains how to make swords with her 'Sword Father' but making swords isn't training to use them. The show said she trains at night while making swords during the day.



And at one point she's unarmed & fights seven armed and armored men, and she kills them without even being injured. Later in that same episode she climbs vertically with the weight of a man on her back.



Oh, and she heals from serious injuries much quicker than anyone.

*The 4-bladed fist punched into her side.

*The blade that punctured her heel, from one side to the other.



So, keep in mind that I give this overall series a 9/10, but Mizu is a Mary Sue, and I'm sticking to it.



Other complaints -

*There's no specific reason why she's a woman. There's not a specific reason why her character is not a man, or why its a secret she must disguise herself as a man.

*Ringo is the worst type of 'anime character.' The comedic sidekick who's a walking & talking Deus Ex Machina.

*The constant side-plots about prostitutes was annoying.