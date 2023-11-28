Blue Eyed Samurai

1701445004150.png

New show from Netflix. I really enjoyed this! The animation was solid, the characters were great, the story was entertaining. I'm a sucker for most 3D animated shows that are meant for adults. Sex, Gore, Violence. Think Kill Bill but animated and set in the past.

Anyways, I hope they make more seasons!
 
Last edited:
Haven’t watched it yet but I’ve heard it was really good. I will check it out soon, I’m usually anti too much cgi but I will give it a shot.
 
Had someone else recommend this to me recently, it’s next on the list
 
First anime I've ever watched; it was good. Just finished Arcane; less good.
 
It started out good but started to run out of steam towards the end.. also started getting tired of all the flashbacks in the middle of crucial scenes/fight scenes.. breaking up the action with that method was really distracting and odd
 
I'm currently watching and about half way through. Besides the bad CGI on occasion I'm enjoying it so far. I may watch Onimusha next and then Pluto. Indeed me some good filler anime until Jujutsu Kaisen Season 2 is complete
 
It was excellent. Japan is gonna start having some real competition for Anime. Can't wait for season 2
 
I had no idea that this was animated by a french company. Ya...Japan has some competition!
 
This was awesome....NOT for kids. Violent as hell, lots of sex and depravity. I am also really loving ONIMUSHA on Netflix.

1701184679916.png
 
I'm still halfway through but so far this is Arcane-level of awesomeness.
 
It was pretty good. I finished it. I'll probably watch the next season.

My biggest gripe was
The whole season was about killing this one asshole. It' so imporant she'd burn donw a city and alienate her allies. But then he's like "but how about you don't kill me and I'll tell you some hypothetically helpful info" and she's like:



It felt like the whole season was basically for nothing from a story telling perspective.
 
greygoose said:
First anime I've ever watched; it was good. Just finished Arcane; less good.
Click to expand...
I'm surprised that you didn't like Arcane, I thought it was the best animated show that's come out in a while.
 
I recently finished it.

I'd give it a solid 9/10. Very high score from me.

I was consistently impressed with every aspect of the visuals. The directing, the seamless animation, and it had a distinct respect of ancient Japanese art. It is far and beyond the best anime I have ever seen, so I had suspicions... and they were correct.

From the 'Blue Eyed Samurai' Wiji - 'animated by French company Blue Spirit.'

Not animated in Japan, but clearly inspired by anime. I'd compliment it as 'anime perfected.'

But I wouldn't say it 'blows' Arcane out of the water, but it certainly is within the same ballpark of quality. French animation studios have set a standard that's worthy of their millenias-long reputation of producing the world's finest art.

The show consistently had me gripped to my seat and I watched all 8 episodes in 2 sittings.

My biggest complaint about it, and I'd rather those who have already seen the show read this complaint to understand the context -

Mizu is a 'Mary Sue.'

Hear me out on this, and its not as big of a criticism as Ray in the Star Wars Disney Trilogy. being a Mary Sue.

Throughout the season I was waiting for some kind of explanation as to how & why Mizu is so much better than everyone at fighting to the point she's fighting multiple opponents at one time and make them look stupid, and that explanation never comes.

She trains how to make swords with her 'Sword Father' but making swords isn't training to use them. The show said she trains at night while making swords during the day.

And at one point she's unarmed & fights seven armed and armored men, and she kills them without even being injured. Later in that same episode she climbs vertically with the weight of a man on her back.

Oh, and she heals from serious injuries much quicker than anyone.
*The 4-bladed fist punched into her side.
*The blade that punctured her heel, from one side to the other.

So, keep in mind that I give this overall series a 9/10, but Mizu is a Mary Sue, and I'm sticking to it.

Other complaints -
*There's no specific reason why she's a woman. There's not a specific reason why her character is not a man, or why its a secret she must disguise herself as a man.
*Ringo is the worst type of 'anime character.' The comedic sidekick who's a walking & talking Deus Ex Machina.
*The constant side-plots about prostitutes was annoying.
 
Last edited:
