Blowing your nose in public, how rude would you say it is?

Say you are at fast food joint, someone grabs a napkin and blows there nose by the trash can which is maybe 7 or 8 feet from other people. How much does this bother you? Would you

A. Throw hands with a person
B. Talk some shit to them
C. Try to politely tell them to refrain from doing it in front of others
D. Ignore them
 
If someone is blowing their nose at or near the table while others are eating, it is 100% garaunteed to be a white person.

As a white person myself, I ignore them.
 
Eating at a poor people place sounds terrible.
 
Put yourself in their position. Would you want to leave your food alone outside while you go to the bathroom?
 
So what would be your response? Ignore them, or maybe politely tell them something?
 
I believe proper dining ettiquite requires one to snort it back and swallow. Adding a self-disgusted cough or gag for effect afterwards is appreciated as it tells the other diners you share in their disgust at what has just happened.
 
How and when this happens determines how much it bothers me. I get more annoyed by people who sneeze much more dramatically and louder than they need to.
 
I just learned yesterday from youtube that you are not supposed to publicly blow your nose in Japan.

I thought it was polite to be blowing it into a napkin. At least I'm not firing rockets onto the floor. I have a lot of congestion this time of year so people must consider me a barbarian.
 
