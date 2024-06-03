Blowing your nose in public, how rude would you say it is?

GolovKing
Nov 23, 2020
- 5,735
- 8,346
Say you are at fast food joint, someone grabs a napkin and blows there nose by the trash can which is maybe 7 or 8 feet from other people. How much does this bother you? Would you
A. Throw hands with a person
B. Talk some shit to them
C. Try to politely tell them to refrain from doing it in front of others
D. Ignore them
