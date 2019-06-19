



So this game just dropped. It's supposed to be a spiritual successor to Castlevania games like Symphony of the Night. In theory I should be all over this game because I loved Symphony of the night and most any game like it. However every time I have looked at bloodstained I'm just not into it. I wanted to see what my fellow Sherdog gamers think of it. Something about the artstyle and overall look of the game puts me off. I also don't like the sound effects or how the characters look so Anime. A recent 2d metroid style game that I did love was Hollow Knight. This game I guess I might try some day when it's on sale. What's your take?