Multiplatform Bloodstained: Ritual of the Night

So this game just dropped. It's supposed to be a spiritual successor to Castlevania games like Symphony of the Night. In theory I should be all over this game because I loved Symphony of the night and most any game like it. However every time I have looked at bloodstained I'm just not into it. I wanted to see what my fellow Sherdog gamers think of it. Something about the artstyle and overall look of the game puts me off. I also don't like the sound effects or how the characters look so Anime. A recent 2d metroid style game that I did love was Hollow Knight. This game I guess I might try some day when it's on sale. What's your take?
 
I saw this today on Steam. I don't know why but the pricetag seems expensive for a 2D game?
 
lol I hadn't even looked at it until now. No way I would pay that. It hardly looks like it would be worth $20.
 
It's getting really good user reviews. I wish I didn't just drop $45 on spiderman and AC:Oddessy. Didn't realize this was coming out this week. I would have bought it day 1. Apparently it has 13 DLC coming out for free so I might as well wait til they all drop.
 
I hope you like it.
 
I'm downloading this now. Castlevania SOTN is one of the greatest games of all time. I don't understand why we gotta pay for it, though. The kickstarter already paid them through donations.
 
The games looks actually cool but I'll get it when some offer comes out.
 
Been playing for an hour. This game is FANTASTIC!

A true sequel to SOTN
 
I'll buy it in a year or two when everything is on sale for 75% off. It was kickstarted, and honestly it looked like shit. So they revamped it, and then had the balls to give it such a fucking price tag lmao
 
Pre-ordered it on GOG. It is actually the only game i ever pre-ordered. It was obviously worth it. Just as good as all the IGAvanias.
 
If you donated through kickstarter, you get it for free.

If you didn't, then you gotta pay now.

Games of this quality aren't free, and the lazy Metroidvania rip-offs are always cheap on Steam.

Looks like I got to add this to my list of games to pick up when I buy a PS4.
 
Looks great and loved SotN but I don't think it's worth $40. I'll wait until it hits $20ish. Too many other games on the backlog to pay full price for virtually any game these days.
 
Buddy said it was great, and he knows how much I love SOTN. Also, Michiru Yamane is on music duty, and she kills it on basically everything she touches.
 
parts of it look really out of place (some is definitely intentional), but this looks pretty promising.
 
Game is $32 on PS4 at Amazon. Pretty sure PC has a deal as well.

I'll pry wait a little longer.
 
This game looks awesome I saw some reviews, Jim Sterling gave it a freaking 10/10 which is unreal for him. Everyone and I mean everyone is raving about it. Problem is it's $52 bucks. Fuck that, not for a Metroidvania even if it is an IGAvania.
 
"Take this! Take this! Take this!"

<1>
 
I was surprised to see the reviews so good since it doesn't attract me. If it had the $15-$20 price that I expected I might have checked it out pretty soon based on those high reviews. Nope.

I still haven't played Dead Cells and that game appeals to me far more than this.
 
I was surprised to see the reviews so good since it doesn't attract me. If it had the $15-$20 price that I expected I might have checked it out pretty soon based on those high reviews. Nope.

Can't speak on Bloodstained, but I love Dead Cells. I recently beat it, if you technically can for the time being the other day, and it's one of my favorite indies from this golden age, up there with hotline miami and broforce.
 
Thanks for putting broforce on my radar. That looks fun.
 
