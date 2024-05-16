Movies Bloodsport Vs. Kickboxer

MLarson

MLarson

Purple Belt
@purple
Joined
Mar 3, 2023
Messages
2,207
Reaction score
3,712
Which is your favorite Van Damme movie?

Vs.


Between the two for me Bloodsport.

Not say I didn't enjoy Kickboxer.

Sorry there is no poll. Can't make one.
 
Blood sport is better. Kickboxing was the coolest thing when I was a little kid. I started training and I was like wow this is so bad.
 
Easily Bloodsport ,both are must see films though . Bloodsport has way to much depths and shows a variety of fighting styles making it more entertaining while Kickboxer is more dark and personal and has the far better villain even over Bolo which is a rarity, but Blood Sport is the better put together film and not as typical movie dramatic endings with ,dogs , a guy in a wheelchair , a muay Thai guy that does hurricane kicks etc…lol

Frank Dux is my guy so I won’t go against him anyway Dennis Alexio was a plus for KB though in the actual movie . Lol
 
Come on, man. Bloodsport and it's not even close.

Kickboxer had him doing some kung fu stuff in the training montage, lol. Reminds me of Will Smith's kid doing kung fu in The Karate Kid.
 
Bloodsport because it has Chong Li and Ogre. Kickboxer does have that hilarious homo dance though. Man, the 80s ruled!
 
Deaths Head said:
Frank Dux is my guy so I won’t go against him anyway Dennis Alexio was a plus for KB though in the actual movie . Lol
Click to expand...
Yea, so crazy how Dux did all the stuff from the movie but in real life
 
Like put up your dukes right?
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Latest posts

Forum statistics

Threads
1,238,345
Messages
55,552,706
Members
174,828
Latest member
AkDaddy42018

Share this page

Back
Top