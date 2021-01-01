  • Xenforo Cloud has upgraded us to version 2.3.6. Please report any issues you experience.

PlayStation Bloodborne Megathread, v.4 **2025 Return To Yharnam is LIVE

TrueBias

TrueBias

Gold Belt
@Gold
Joined
Jun 24, 2012
Messages
17,749
Reaction score
5,875
Twas $20 and I am stuck at home from oral surgery.

Ok, what the fuck. I know its supposed to be hard, but hard to me isnt being required to do shit ive already done. Thats called annoying.

That said, I am at the beginning. Found my shitty weapons in the hunters dream, killed the wolf, now I am in a city of some sorts.

On my first couple playthroughs, I didnt know the controls, let alone know what the hell you press to gain health back. I also didnt know I would run out of bullets. This is where a tutorial or instruction manual can come in handy.

Now, I know some of the controls, know what fills up health, and know where to get bullets. But now, I am out of BOTH! I keep killing he same scarecrow looking motherfuckers, just to slip up, get hit, then have to do the god damn thing over again.

Is there a block button? A quick turn?

I see all these assholes gather around a lit up tree, so I thought, Ill sneak up to the top and toss a molotov. Nope, they see me before I get into position, then its rinse, repeat.

Is there a way to bypass these guys?

This game has got some fun potential, I can feel it, but doing shit repeatedly, when ive already done them is WORK. I earned what to see next, so let me in.

I suck
 
Does the game have bonfire save points like Dark Souls? If so you can rest there to restore your health potions but doing so respawns all the assholes. Also the game seems rely on dodging to mitigate or avoid damage so try time your dodge roll when an enemy attacks.
 
Lovestorm said:
Does the game have bonfire save points like Dark Souls? If so you can rest there to restore your health potions but doing so respawns all the assholes. Also the game seems rely on dodging to mitigate or avoid damage so try time your dodge roll when an enemy attacks.
I got to my first lantern, but its really just a respawn spot for me. Each time I die, I lose these blood echoes, whatever the fuck those are.

I literally do not know how to play, but want to.
 
TrueBias said:
Twas $20 and I am stuck at home from oral surgery.

Ok, what the fuck. I know its supposed to be hard, but hard to me isnt being required to do shit ive already done. Thats called annoying.

That said, I am at the beginning. Found my shitty weapons in the hunters dream, killed the wolf, now I am in a city of some sorts.

On my first couple playthroughs, I didnt know the controls, let alone know what the hell you press to gain health back. I also didnt know I would run out of bullets. This is where a tutorial or instruction manual can come in handy.

Now, I know some of the controls, know what fills up health, and know where to get bullets. But now, I am out of BOTH! I keep killing he same scarecrow looking motherfuckers, just to slip up, get hit, then have to do the god damn thing over again.

Is there a block button? A quick turn?

I see all these assholes gather around a lit up tree, so I thought, Ill sneak up to the top and toss a molotov. Nope, they see me before I get into position, then its rinse, repeat.

Is there a way to bypass these guys?

This game has got some fun potential, I can feel it, but doing shit repeatedly, when ive already done them is WORK. I earned what to see next, so let me in.

I suck
The whole point is to be agressive. When someone hits you, you can steal your health back by hitting them immediately.

You absolutely can toss the molotov on those guys. Other methods of dealing with them include hiding behind the stage coach thingee behind you so they come up one by one, or running past them on either side and clearing out the side lanes before they get to you. I'd go left where the sniper is.

Bullets are rarely your go to attack. You want to master switching between one and two handed melee.

Wait till you see what's waiting for you on the other side of that gate you're gonna shit yourself.
 
By the way you're correct that this is pretty much the most frustrating part of the game. Once you break through the learning curve in this area its amazing.
 
TrueBias said:
I literally do not know how to play, but want to.
BB has the hardest entry of any souls game for a beginner. Youre gonna get real familiar with the first area of the game. Dont be discouraged though. Keep trying.

Here's a pretty good guide by Vaati the GOAT.



You'll hit a point where you will want to finish the game, and have one of the richest experiences in gaming. You'll be enamoured with the game, its lore, etc, and scour the internet and stumble upn Vaatividya videos on Lore. You'll be enwrapped in the game. Good luck mate.

Dont fear the old blood.

EDIT: One tip - newbies always forget that you dont need to kill everything. You can run past everyone, and they'll de-aggro [most enemies lol]. Dont be afraid to run past something and come back later.
 
Yes, you will be repeating shit over and over. It's a staple of Fromsoft games. They aren't kind to the uninitiated. When you die(and you will...a LOT), you will walk the same path of pain until you can best it. You can always try a different path of course, but the rule is the same. Their games exist to fuck you until you love them. You essentially scratch and claw your way to the next save point, and then repeat. That's essentially what their games boil down to.

They don't sound like fun games on the surface, but you have to let them work their way into you and get into a groove. Not saying it will come together for you, as they are an acquired taste, but give it a good 5-10 hours to see if it's for you or not. Make no mistake though, their games are incredibly difficult and frustrating at times. That's not a marketing ploy. That's the simple truth. If you're not up for the challenge(and tedium at times), they'll tap you out.

As for Bloodborne, I'm pretty sure quick dodging is your bread and butter, in terms of your main defense. Float like a butterfly, sting like a bee.
 
Start over. Grab the hunter axe with its newbie friendly hyper-armor on its holdR2. Come to grips with always dodging and being aggressive, and try again if you want a different weapon. Invest that little time, and see it you still don’t like it.

it is a drab game, imo, but the fighting mechanics are faster than the prior titles, so that’s a plus.
 
What are the blood echoes for? I see I can get them back from enemies, but its not necessary to kill everyone?

Going back at it now.

Thanks
 
TrueBias said:
Its the ideology of of completion in a game. Tis not fun to do shit Ive already done.
*shrugs*

imo, statements like this illustrate why most games are so braindeadly easy now.
 
TrueBias said:
Twas $20 and I am stuck at home from oral surgery.

Ok, what the fuck. I know its supposed to be hard, but hard to me isnt being required to do shit ive already done. Thats called annoying.

That said, I am at the beginning. Found my shitty weapons in the hunters dream, killed the wolf, now I am in a city of some sorts.

On my first couple playthroughs, I didnt know the controls, let alone know what the hell you press to gain health back. I also didnt know I would run out of bullets. This is where a tutorial or instruction manual can come in handy.

Now, I know some of the controls, know what fills up health, and know where to get bullets. But now, I am out of BOTH! I keep killing he same scarecrow looking motherfuckers, just to slip up, get hit, then have to do the god damn thing over again.

Is there a block button? A quick turn?

I see all these assholes gather around a lit up tree, so I thought, Ill sneak up to the top and toss a molotov. Nope, they see me before I get into position, then its rinse, repeat.

Is there a way to bypass these guys?

This game has got some fun potential, I can feel it, but doing shit repeatedly, when ive already done them is WORK. I earned what to see next, so let me in.

I suck
For that area with all the guys gathered together you're best off just running past them until you get to the area with the big monster banging on the door. They will stop chasing at that point. You can't level up yet so no point in soul farming them. Honestly I wouldn't bother engaging anyone that isn't required until you reach the part where you can level up.

The soul echoes are used for leveling up or buying items. You can't level up right now so you should spend everything you have on upgrading your armor. That way you don't have to worry about dying and losing them. I believe once you reach the first boss the doll in the hunters dream will wake up and you can use her to level up.
 
blaseblah said:
For that area with all the guys gathered together you're best off just running past them until you get to the area with the big monster banging on the door. They will stop chasing at that point. You can't level up yet so no point in soul farming them. Honestly I wouldn't bother engaging anyone that isn't required until you reach the part where you can level up.
I was wondering if there was a level up system.

I killed everyone and see the fucker banging on the door. Along the way, Im collecting all sorts of shit. Reminds me of witcher, where I am collecting all these things, with no clue what to do with them.

I did manage to open the gate next to the last lantern. Now I can skip tedious stupid shit.
 
TrueBias said:
I was wondering if there was a level up system.

I killed everyone and see the fucker banging on the door. Along the way, Im collecting all sorts of shit. Reminds me of witcher, where I am collecting all these things, with no clue what to do with them.

I did manage to open the gate next to the last lantern. Now I can skip tedious stupid shit.
Also if you pick up items that contain soul echoes, never use them until you need them because they will stay with you when you die.
 
Keep swinging that sword, you'll get better.

My favorite was the massive holy blade. The combos are important. Don't just use the basic moves. Master the more complicated ones to do a lot of damage and also look cool doing it.
 
I started and tapped out several times. Got about as far as you did. I realized I'm gonna have to play when I have time to "git gud" not just play casually here and there.
 
jojoRed said:
BB has the hardest entry of any souls game for a beginner. Youre gonna get real familiar with the first area of the game. Dont be discouraged though. Keep trying.

Here's a pretty good guide by Vaati the GOAT.



You'll hit a point where you will want to finish the game, and have one of the richest experiences in gaming. You'll be enamoured with the game, its lore, etc, and scour the internet and stumble upn Vaatividya videos on Lore. You'll be enwrapped in the game. Good luck mate.

Dont fear the old blood.

EDIT: One tip - newbies always forget that you dont need to kill everything. You can run past everyone, and they'll de-aggro [most enemies lol]. Dont be afraid to run past something and come back later.
That vid is perfect. Thanks. Dont know where my storage or upgrade table is tho..
 
