Twas $20 and I am stuck at home from oral surgery.



Ok, what the fuck. I know its supposed to be hard, but hard to me isnt being required to do shit ive already done. Thats called annoying.



That said, I am at the beginning. Found my shitty weapons in the hunters dream, killed the wolf, now I am in a city of some sorts.



On my first couple playthroughs, I didnt know the controls, let alone know what the hell you press to gain health back. I also didnt know I would run out of bullets. This is where a tutorial or instruction manual can come in handy.



Now, I know some of the controls, know what fills up health, and know where to get bullets. But now, I am out of BOTH! I keep killing he same scarecrow looking motherfuckers, just to slip up, get hit, then have to do the god damn thing over again.



Is there a block button? A quick turn?



I see all these assholes gather around a lit up tree, so I thought, Ill sneak up to the top and toss a molotov. Nope, they see me before I get into position, then its rinse, repeat.



Is there a way to bypass these guys?



This game has got some fun potential, I can feel it, but doing shit repeatedly, when ive already done them is WORK. I earned what to see next, so let me in.



I suck