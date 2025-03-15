  • Xenforo Cloud has upgraded us to version 2.3.6. Please report any issues you experience.

Blood & Fire

Just discovered that book watching a youtube video.

Apparently it;s about the original Sheik and way back rasslin' in general.. Anyone here read it, if so.....good read or it sucked?

Will be ordering if I read nothing or.......good read.

Speaking about that old stuff, how about.....

1.Lou Thesz
2.Bruno Sammartino
3."Nature Boy"Buddy Rogers
4.Verne Gagne
5.Killer Kowalski
6.Fred Blassie
7.Edouard Carpentier
8.Antonio Rocca
9.The Sheik
10.Gene Kniski
11.Dick the Brusier
12.Ray Stevens
13.Fritz Von Erich
14.Johnny Valentine
15.Pat O' Conner
16.Crusher Lisowski
17.Wilbur Snyder
18.Don Leo Jonathan
19.Bulldog Brower
20.Cowboy Bob Ellis
 
