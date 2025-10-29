Blocking Content.. VPN time

Nimrod
Wistfull With A Fist-Full
@Silver
- Joined
- Jul 6, 2002
- Messages
- 12,103
- Reaction score
- 5,691
Anyone else from outside the US having this problem?
Is the UK now restricting images and content from outside?
Is the UK becoming China?
Does the USA or other countries have this problem?
I literally cant see any posts or pictures you guys are posting
Time for VPN i think
Thanks Keir you fucking piece of SHIT
