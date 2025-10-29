Blocking Content.. VPN time

Anyone else from outside the US having this problem?

Is the UK now restricting images and content from outside?

Is the UK becoming China?

Does the USA or other countries have this problem?

I literally cant see any posts or pictures you guys are posting

Time for VPN i think

Thanks Keir you fucking piece of SHIT
Another Brit here who can't see a lot of the recent photos etc that are published on here .

I've come to the conclusion Sherdog is full of perverts posting porn .
 
I like it because people quote me with a picture and go away all smug thinking they've rustled my jimmies but I can't even see it so my jimmies are consistently unrustled.
 
Hellowhosthat said:
I like it because people quote me with a picture and go away all smug thinking they've rustled my jimmies but I can't even see it so my jimmies are consistently unrustled.
Click to expand...

Now that is seeing the glass half full right there.
 
