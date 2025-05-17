Blink-182's bassist claims to have helped capture Saddam Hussein

SSgt Dickweed

SSgt Dickweed

Silver Belt
@Silver
Joined
Apr 30, 2015
Messages
13,597
Reaction score
12,740
Where are yuoooOOOWWWW? And I'm so SOOOORAAAYYYY

^That line was sang by Tom, not Mark the guy being interviewed.



Paraphrased from the video: While performing in the American troops in the Middle East, Mark had a conversation with an Admiral and suggested a way of geo-locating Saddam through an audio engineering method. Saddam used to release video tapes disparaging American forces - this must have been from 2001 to 2003. Mark suggested flying aircraft in the general location in grid patterns blasting timecode, above the range of human hearing but capturable by audio. This is so when Saddam released a video and an aircraft happened to be nearby, the timecode can be extracted from the video message and the military people can then triangulate where Saddam was while filming the video. The Admiral was perplexed at first but then said he was going to relay that message to a Pentagon official he was about to meet. Four months after the conversation, Saddam was captured.

Timecode - Wikipedia

en.wikipedia.org en.wikipedia.org

A timecode (alternatively, time code) is a sequence of numeric codes generated at regular intervals by a timing synchronization system. Timecode is used in video production, show control and other applications which require temporal coordination or logging of recording or actions.
 
Timecop > Timecode

8tyE.gif
 
SSgt Dickweed said:
Where are yuoooOOOWWWW? And I'm so SOOOORAAAYYYY

^That line was sang by Tom, not Mark the guy being interviewed.



Paraphrased from the video: While performing in the American troops in the Middle East, Mark had a conversation with an Admiral and suggested a way of geo-locating Saddam through an audio engineering method. Saddam used to release video tapes disparaging American forces - this must have been from 2001 to 2003. Mark suggested flying aircraft in the general location in grid patterns blasting timecode, above the range of human hearing but capturable by audio. This is so when Saddam released a video and an aircraft happened to be nearby, the timecode can be extracted from the video message and the military people can then triangulate where Saddam was while filming the video. The Admiral was perplexed at first but then said he was going to relay that message to a Pentagon official he was about to meet. Four months after the conversation, Saddam was captured.

Timecode - Wikipedia

en.wikipedia.org en.wikipedia.org

A timecode (alternatively, time code) is a sequence of numeric codes generated at regular intervals by a timing synchronization system. Timecode is used in video production, show control and other applications which require temporal coordination or logging of recording or actions.
Click to expand...

This shows it's not an individual effort but all the small things that led to the capture of Saddam

And this is a lot more believable than all the BS stories that Seagal, Michael Jai White and Mark Wahlberg has told. It's basically like blasting dog whistles from the planes and embedding them in those Saddam videos. Quite ingenious really
 
Bass Goat Mark catching terrorists.
Tom is catching ufos.
Travis is catching STDs and marrying bimbos
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Latest posts

Forum statistics

Threads
1,264,871
Messages
57,308,452
Members
175,632
Latest member
JanineArek

Share this page

Back
Top