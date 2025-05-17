Blink-182's bassist claims to have helped capture Saddam Hussein

^That line was sang by Tom, not Mark the guy being interviewed.While performing in the American troops in the Middle East, Mark had a conversation with an Admiral and suggested a way of geo-locating Saddam through an audio engineering method. Saddam used to release video tapes disparaging American forces - this must have been from 2001 to 2003. Mark suggested flying aircraft in the general location in grid patterns blasting timecode, above the range of human hearing but capturable by audio. This is so when Saddam released a video and an aircraft happened to be nearby, the timecode can be extracted from the video message and the military people can then triangulate where Saddam was while filming the video. The Admiral was perplexed at first but then said he was going to relay that message to a Pentagon official he was about to meet. Four months after the conversation, Saddam was captured.A timecode (alternatively, time code) is a sequence of numeric codes generated at regular intervals by a timing synchronization system. Timecode is used in video production, show control and other applications which require temporal coordination or logging of recording or actions.