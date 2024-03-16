Movies Blazing Saddles/Young Frankenstein VS Holy Grail/Life of Brian

Favourite

  • Blazing Saddles/Young Frankenstein

  • Monty Python Holy Grail/Life of Brian

I love 70s movies
I love comedy
Monty Python does nothing for me
I snickered a few times
I don't get the love
And I'm aware I'm in a very small minority

I have no interest in seeing life of Brian or anything else related to it.

Mel Brooks all day everyday
 
Really though Python becoming sucessful in the US was always a big surprise, its reasonably intellectual absurdist UK humour. I'd guess the what often tends to work is that humour tends to be a bit of a circle in terms of how smart it is and its subjects, you can get dumb puerile humour but when you get to "smart" humour it often actually becomes quite puerile again as a reaction against "polite" wit.

Fart Jokes vs Post Modern Fart Jokes.
 
Those two Mel Brooks films beat most comedies to be honest. Doesn’t really diminish the hilarity of Holy Grail though. I was never too big on Life of Brian.

Brooks’ two best films and they’re both classics. Props to Madeline Kahn. Might have twenty minutes of screen time between the two films yet she is absolutely hilarious and steals the films when she’s onscreen. Wilder is a legend. Cleavon Little was spot on perfect.

Young Frankenstein is a patently funny movie but I think one also has to appreciate the way he directly uses aspects of the James Whale film from the 30s. There are some great visual and thematic allusions. Feldman is great in that. Garr was really funny. Boyle was ideal.

Grail is a classic but I would put those two Brooks comedies above any combination of Python films.
 
MelBrooks was really funny when I was 8
Python when I was 14
 
Blazing saddles is the funniest

Life of Brian is the deepest

Holy grail is better than Frankenstein
 
