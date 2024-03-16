Those two Mel Brooks films beat most comedies to be honest. Doesn’t really diminish the hilarity of Holy Grail though. I was never too big on Life of Brian.



Brooks’ two best films and they’re both classics. Props to Madeline Kahn. Might have twenty minutes of screen time between the two films yet she is absolutely hilarious and steals the films when she’s onscreen. Wilder is a legend. Cleavon Little was spot on perfect.



Young Frankenstein is a patently funny movie but I think one also has to appreciate the way he directly uses aspects of the James Whale film from the 30s. There are some great visual and thematic allusions. Feldman is great in that. Garr was really funny. Boyle was ideal.



Grail is a classic but I would put those two Brooks comedies above any combination of Python films.