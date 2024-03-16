Hart Break Kick 97
Pitbull Owner
Platinum Member
- Joined
- Apr 6, 2020
- Messages
- 20,078
- Reaction score
- 42,326
I love 70s movies
I love comedy
Monty Python does nothing for me
I snickered a few times
I don't get the love
And I'm aware I'm in a very small minority
I have no interest in seeing life of Brian or anything else related to it.
Mel Brooks all day everyday
