Blaydes vs Kuniev OFF illness

caught-upset.gif


Start time 7:30 PM ET? :(
 
TITS said:
This fucking sucks. The main card was already tainted with that godawful WMMA fight, now what are the moving up?
This fight wasn't even on the main card. Still a major loss though
 
Two fighters down to illness. Wonder if something is spreading amongst the ranks. Who's fighting sick tonight?
 
I want to know which one pulled out, both? If it's both you gotta think half the card is going to be fighting kinda sick tonight..

If it's the Russian(?) send him back to the curtain jerker at the Apex for five years
 
