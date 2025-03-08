Blaydes vs Kuniev OFF illness

Updates to UFC 313: Pereira vs Ankalaev
Changes To UFC 313: Pereira vs Ankalaev, Live From T-Mobile Arena In Las Vegas, Nevada On March 8
www.ufc.com
2 Fights down. Only 10 fights left
This fight wasn't even on the main card. Still a major loss thoughThis fucking sucks. The main card was already tainted with that godawful WMMA fight, now what are the moving up?
what other fight got cancelled?
Updates to UFC 313: Pereira vs AnkalaevChanges To UFC 313: Pereira vs Ankalaev, Live From T-Mobile Arena In Las Vegas, Nevada On March 8www.ufc.com
2 Fights down. Only 10 fights left
what other fight got cancelled?
Two fighters down to illness. Wonder if something is spreading amongst the ranks. Who's fighting sick tonight?
Uh oh. Poatan is cooked.Probably Nina Drama spreading her viruses