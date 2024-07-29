BLAYDES should go in MW or PFL

Last time you saw this dude wrestle ? its his f ing signature ! Who told him he was a boxer ?



blaydes vs overeem was vicious and strong, big TD, big GNP, even the 3 pieces and a soda were powerful... Where is curtys blaydes ?
Did he had a PTSD after that pavlovich takedown defense ?
 
MW as in middleweight? He's 250 pounds plus in good shape. He would have to cut off a leg, if not both.

Also, no to him going to PFL. The UFC only has about 5 good HWs as it is, and Blaydes is one of them. The last thing we need is to dilute the talent pool even further.

As for the Aspinall fight, Blaydes said his gameplan was to wrestle, but when he started tagging Aspinall he thought he could knock him out if he just stayed the course. Victim of his own success.
 
if curtys cut the fat and fight at MW he can reach a title shot,
He is done in HW cnt boxe cnt wrestle


Expectation


vs

2024 reality
 
1/ blayded has at least 20% body fat he is a natural 85kg like jared or rumble rip

2/ if he is a top 5 talent its the proof that ufc is done

3/ his gameplan ? Do you remember his Last double leg ?
 
Pretty sure he can make WW or even LW, he would be undersized at MW

FFS this shit
 
