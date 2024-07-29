BLAYDES should go in MW or PFL

MW as in middleweight? He's 250 pounds plus in good shape. He would have to cut off a leg, if not both.



Also, no to him going to PFL. The UFC only has about 5 good HWs as it is, and Blaydes is one of them. The last thing we need is to dilute the talent pool even further.



As for the Aspinall fight, Blaydes said his gameplan was to wrestle, but when he started tagging Aspinall he thought he could knock him out if he just stayed the course. Victim of his own success.