BLAYDES should go in MW or PFL

Last time you saw this dude wrestle ? its his f ing signature ! Who told him he was a boxer ?
blaydes vs overeem was vicious and strong, big TD, big GNP, even the 3 pieces and a soda were powerful... Where is curtys blaydes ?
Did he had a PTSD after that pavlovich takedown defense ?
