Blaydes is the most unlucky fighter ever. If he wasn't so unlucky, he would have been already champ.

It’s not that he’s unlucky, he’s just lacks the skill to be a championship caliber fighter.



Dudes striking defense is some of the worst in the UFC, he got by with mediocre wrestling creds against slow out of shape dudes in a division famished on grapplers. Now that he’s facing the few talented guys at HW he gets exposed.



I do think the UFC screwed him over by not feeding him a white belt like Gane though.