Blaydes is the most unlucky fighter ever. If he wasn't so unlucky, he would have been already champ.

Also, ufc really fucked him over a few times when he deserved a title shot but they decided to skip him. I still think he will become champ sooner or later, but I'm not as confident as I used to be.
 
Blaydes isn't a scrub & can knock your lights out but he lost to Ngannou, Lewis, & Aspinall. Gotta get thru those guys to be at the top.
 
It’s not that he’s unlucky, he’s just lacks the skill to be a championship caliber fighter.

Dudes striking defense is some of the worst in the UFC, he got by with mediocre wrestling creds against slow out of shape dudes in a division famished on grapplers. Now that he’s facing the few talented guys at HW he gets exposed.

I do think the UFC screwed him over by not feeding him a white belt like Gane though.
 
Not at all. He displays low fight IQ , he’s chinny and very one dimensional.

He’s a taylor made gatekeeper that makes contenders look good.
 
All of his losses are to guys you could make an argument are the hardest hitters in UFC HW history

I think he has awful horrendous management

With the right ducking/cherry picking like most fighters do, he could've had the title

No fighter in MMA history fights Sergei, Ngannou x2, Lewis, and Aspinall and doesn't get KOd at least a few times
 
Curtis is an unfortunate example of where the whole is LESS than the sum of the parts. Some great skills but they don't seem to mesh together fluidly.
 
