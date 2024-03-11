Blaydes heroic effort against Jailton was the most heroic thing I have seen in the octogon

C

Cazanciocu

White Belt
@White
Joined
Jan 20, 2024
Messages
25
Reaction score
65
He got taken down 10 times in the first round, a few times he got lifted in the air and thrown to the ground like a dummy, he looked shooked, confused but NEVER gave up! He hanged in there for dear life, like a true warrior and ended up slaying the brazilian human Blanket.

People say that the fight was boring, actually I think this fight was one of the most incredible fights I have seen: You have a former welterweight BJJ guy throwing around the former NJCAA 285 LBS CATEGORY WRESTLING CHAMPION like it was him who was the BJJ guy and the former welterweight. Then you have Blaydes heroic effort which was truly inspiring.
 
More heroic than Anderson’s last-minute triangle on Chael?
Or Fedor surviving the Randlemanplex to kimura Randleman seconds later?
Or Pat Barry coming back to KO Kongo?
Lesnar surviving rd 1 against Carwin to side choke him in the 2nd?

<{1-8}>
 
If you took someone down 10 times in a round it just means you couldn't hold them down.

Also you've got Cormier rolling his eyes about them being mat returns, not real takedowns.
 
BFoe said:
More heroic than Anderson’s last-minute triangle on Chael?
Or Fedor surviving the Randlemanplex to kimura Randleman seconds later?
Or Pat Barry coming back to KO Kongo?
Lesnar surviving rd 1 against Carwin to side choke him in the 2nd?

<{1-8}>
Click to expand...
First reply smoked OP, dang.

Curtis did well, but I don't think it tops any of those examples, especially considering the context around each.
 
He didn't look shook to me lol, I thought he looked bored, like a big brother letting his little bro muscle him around for a bit until he gets tired. After that first round he probably thought 'ok, this guy literally can't do anything to me, he's just pushing me around'
 
BFoe said:
More heroic than Anderson’s last-minute triangle on Chael?
Or Fedor surviving the Randlemanplex to kimura Randleman seconds later?
Or Pat Barry coming back to KO Kongo?
Lesnar surviving rd 1 against Carwin to side choke him in the 2nd?

<{1-8}>
Click to expand...

Well, he is a n00b.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Similar threads

ExitLUPin
Jailton has nothing for top 5, we're somehow gonna be in one of the worst HW eras..... Again
2
Replies
36
Views
2K
kingghidrah
kingghidrah

Latest posts

Forum statistics

Threads
1,233,746
Messages
55,233,006
Members
174,693
Latest member
durfeeb

Share this page

Back
Top