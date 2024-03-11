Blaydes heroic effort against Jailton was the most heroic thing I have seen in the octogon

He got taken down 10 times in the first round, a few times he got lifted in the air and thrown to the ground like a dummy, he looked shooked, confused but NEVER gave up! He hanged in there for dear life, like a true warrior and ended up slaying the brazilian human Blanket.



People say that the fight was boring, actually I think this fight was one of the most incredible fights I have seen: You have a former welterweight BJJ guy throwing around the former NJCAA 285 LBS CATEGORY WRESTLING CHAMPION like it was him who was the BJJ guy and the former welterweight. Then you have Blaydes heroic effort which was truly inspiring.