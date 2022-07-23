Blaydes dropped Aspinall

It's clear, his chin gave out for a moment and as he fell, his knee slipped. Just like the ending of Ngannou vs Velasquez.
I was looking for the usual "Aspinall was never my friend" threads after his first fight with Blaydes. Sherdog never disappoints but also always disappoints.Holy fuck this has to be the Mount Rushmore of retarded takes in a thread.
Blaydes did drop Tom
It is just the way Tom landed which made his knee go out.
Legit win for Blaydes
Blades took aspinal out with ease.
Even though it was only 15 seconds and obviously things could change in a second, I was amazed how well Blaydes was landing. That was like Charles vs Gaethje level of accuracy and Tom had his chin right up in the air. He was likely going to win anyway but thank you Blaydes for the money
Honestly find it hilarious people thought they could get anything from that first fight. One could only come to that conclusion based off of a clear biasI'm just gonna let some people revisit some clearly wrong things they were saying
Jon Jones even had said so.I remember people saying Blaydes was dominating until the injury
Like what for 10 seconds of moving around and a geint or two? lol
And it wasn't even true. Saying one guy was better based on a handful of exchanges is already pretty dumb reasoning, but Blaydes only really landed during 1 of them. And yet we've got people just either straight up delusional or lying who say he was landing when he wasn'tI remember people saying Blaydes was dominating until the injury
