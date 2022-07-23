Blaydes dropped Aspinall

Jul 15, 2019
It's clear, his chin gave out for a moment and as he fell, his knee slipped. Just like the ending of Ngannou vs Velasquez.
 
Soon as Tom did the leaping knee with hands down on first exchange you could see he was going out one way or the other.
 
This happens sometimes when guys come out bull rushing out of the gate, throwing super heavy kicks from the get go, you need to kind of warm up, that's why the best guys are more measured, getting warm, getting everything to fire, then they turn up the heat.
 
Holy fuck this has to be the Mount Rushmore of retarded takes in a thread.
I was looking for the usual "Aspinall was never my friend" threads after his first fight with Blaydes. Sherdog never disappoints but also always disappoints.
 
Holy fuck this has to be the Mount Rushmore of retarded takes in a thread.
I'm just gonna let some people revisit some clearly wrong things they were saying

It's clear, his chin gave out for a moment and as he fell, his knee slipped. Just like the ending of Ngannou vs Velasquez.
Blaydes did drop Tom

It is just the way Tom landed which made his knee go out.

Legit win for Blaydes
Blades took aspinal out with ease.
Even though it was only 15 seconds and obviously things could change in a second, I was amazed how well Blaydes was landing. That was like Charles vs Gaethje level of accuracy and Tom had his chin right up in the air. He was likely going to win anyway but thank you Blaydes for the money
I remember people saying Blaydes was dominating until the injury

Like what for 10 seconds of moving around and a geint or two? lol
And it wasn't even true. Saying one guy was better based on a handful of exchanges is already pretty dumb reasoning, but Blaydes only really landed during 1 of them. And yet we've got people just either straight up delusional or lying who say he was landing when he wasn't
 
