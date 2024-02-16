Blatant favoritism when a popular fighter misses weight

The first controversy that I can recall regarding Weigh ins was when GSP and Diaz fought at UFC 158. There is a 1 pound allowance for non-title fights, but for title fights you can't be over the actual weight class limit. GSP supposedly weighed in at 170.9 and was given a pass. I always thought it was Diaz playing mind games. Turns out Nick was right and the Canadian commission at the time allowed for the decimal to be rounded down. Not that it would have changed the result of the fight as it wasn't even a pound difference and it was a dominate performance, but just the fact that they through this one under the rug.



Daniel Cormier admitted that he cheated at UFC 210. He claimed that he was 1.2 over, but I personally think it was more. I think it was closer to be 4-5 lbs and DC is trying to make it sound not as bad, but if any other fighter were to do this, their fight might be canceled and any unpopular champ would have been stripped.
016_Daniel_Cormier.jpg

Yoel Romero missed weight by .2 pounds and they made him ineligible to win the title.
yoel-romero-ufc-225-official-weigh-ins.jpg


Islam had controversy in the first Volk fight because he was able to rehydrate with IV's via some loophole. Many people believe that he mainly fights in Abu Dhabi so that he can get favorable conditions regarding his weight cut and I totally agree. He is one of the biggest LW's ever and is basically on death's door every time he makes weight. In the rematch he looked way better physically. I wouldn't be surpirsed if they were letting him come in at 159-160ish when he fights in Abu Dhabi. Its the wild "east" over there, whatever they say goes.

UFC 284 in Australia
w640xh480_GettyImages-1464850863.jpg



UFC 294 in Abu Dhabi
fd9076e0fe5dcda631d283c6b759e31b


Any other super obvious examples?
 
The Romero incident was especially ridiculous because he should have been given more time, but wasn't because the asshole in charge had to go to a baseball game or some shit, so they never gave him the extra 2 hours or whatever it was.

I mean 0.2 lbs, just ridiculous.
 
it’s such bullshit. all the grandstanding about peds and cheating, but then people overlook when their favorite fighter plays games with weight. since dc outright admitted he was cheating when he held the towel, why don’t they make the win a nc? why don’t they penalize khamzat?

the iv scandal with islam was eye opening.
 


Bro went to bed on weight the night before. This .5 lb meant he had to beat JG as the visitor, for the right to face Islam....as the visitor.

If he makes weight, He has far more leverage to face Islam in Rio rather than UAE.
 
Last edited:
Can anyone confirm the Canadian commission thing? If it was an official rule then it's not cheating and everyone, including Nick, would get the same treatment. If they just made it up for the night that's a different issue. If it's something they did every time then it's literally irrelevant.
 
Major foul making this thread with this thread title on a weigh-in day before a big UFC card.
 
Its funny you mention Islam in Australia as that was the one and only time the commission down there shortened the re-hydration time fighters would get. Not before and not since have they used such a short window for the fighters who cut weight to safely re-hydrate.
 
GSP would beat Nick Diaz 100/100x if Nick Diaz was allowed to weigh whatever he wants <Fedor23>
Maybe if some aliens were retsraining GSP then Nick Diaz would have a chance.
 
khabib missed weigh in abu Dabi and the commission ignored it.

Gastelum leaned on his coach to make weight against Darren till.

Alspen Ladd (I think) leaned on her coach

Idk there’s a dozen or so in modern times
 
GrantB13 said:
Can anyone confirm the Canadian commission thing? If it was an official rule then it's not cheating and everyone, including Nick, would get the same treatment. If they just made it up for the night that's a different issue. If it's something they did every time then it's literally irrelevant.
Click to expand...

They round down.

Weighing in at 170.9 is officially 170.. not 171.
 
Last edited:
I heard that Abdu Dhabi let's Makhchev pack his gloves with plaster, that's why he was able to knockdown the famously iron-chinned Oliviera.

Frankly, I'm appalled by all the cheating. They should have let Volk wear a helmet during their second fight.
 
GrantB13 said:
Can anyone confirm the Canadian commission thing? If it was an official rule then it's not cheating and everyone, including Nick, would get the same treatment. If they just made it up for the night that's a different issue. If it's something they did every time then it's literally irrelevant.
Click to expand...
It's still bs even if it is a consistent part of the Canadian commission's rules because it's out of step with all the other UFC title fights, and so the UFC would at least have the responsibility of telling everyone (i.e. the non-Canadian fighters) that they have the extra pound so that they aren't at a disadvantage from not knowing the local rules
 
Legendary said:
The first controversy that I can recall regarding Weigh ins was when GSP and Diaz fought at UFC 158. There is a 1 pound allowance for non-title fights, but for title fights you can't be over the actual weight class limit. GSP supposedly weighed in at 170.9 and was given a pass. I always thought it was Diaz playing mind games. Turns out Nick was right and the Canadian commission at the time allowed for the decimal to be rounded down. Not that it would have changed the result of the fight as it wasn't even a pound difference and it was a dominate performance, but just the fact that they through this one under the rug.
Click to expand...
GrantB13 said:
Can anyone confirm the Canadian commission thing? If it was an official rule then it's not cheating and everyone, including Nick, would get the same treatment. If they just made it up for the night that's a different issue. If it's something they did every time then it's literally irrelevant.
Click to expand...

A UFC exec went up to both fighters before the weighing and told them they round the decimal point down. But there's no evidence GSP ever weighed above 170.

TS is saying 170.9 but that's the number from the video where Mike Mersch is talking to Nick Diaz. It has nothing to do with GSP.
 
