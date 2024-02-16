Blatant favoritism when a popular fighter misses weight

The first controversy that I can recall regarding Weigh ins was when GSP and Diaz fought at UFC 158. There is a 1 pound allowance for non-title fights, but for title fights you can't be over the actual weight class limit. GSP supposedly weighed in at 170.9 and was given a pass. I always thought it was Diaz playing mind games. Turns out Nick was right and the Canadian commission at the time allowed for the decimal to be rounded down. Not that it would have changed the result of the fight as it wasn't even a pound difference and it was a dominate performance, but just the fact that they through this one under the rug.Daniel Cormier admitted that he cheated at UFC 210. He claimed that he was 1.2 over, but I personally think it was more. I think it was closer to be 4-5 lbs and DC is trying to make it sound not as bad, but if any other fighter were to do this, their fight might be canceled and any unpopular champ would have been stripped.Islam had controversy in the first Volk fight because he was able to rehydrate with IV's via some loophole. Many people believe that he mainly fights in Abu Dhabi so that he can get favorable conditions regarding his weight cut and I totally agree. He is one of the biggest LW's ever and is basically on death's door every time he makes weight. In the rematch he looked way better physically. I wouldn't be surpirsed if they were letting him come in at 159-160ish when he fights in Abu Dhabi. Its the wild "east" over there, whatever they say goes.UFC 284 in AustraliaUFC 294 in Abu DhabiAny other super obvious examples?