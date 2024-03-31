Blanchfield Swinging For The Fences, Realizing She's Looking At The Big L

If I speak about WMMA, I'm in big trouble...
1523124556-moudegomme.jpg
 
JustBleed69 said:
She needs to drop a weight class, Fiorot was just way too big and strong for her to deal with.
I thought Blanchfield had a grappling advantage over most, except maybe suarez, and suarez dropped back down to 115. Maybe you're on to something. She did look small. But Namajunas won the 3rd vs Fiorot, right?
 
She really needs to do that. I said this after the Santos fight already. She is young and should be able to better her striking, but she will get outsized and outpowered in this weight class.
She sure has some extra to drop for a professional athlete. The hobbyists in my gym are in better shape all year around than she is fightweek.
 
Difference is that Rose has decent hands. Erin has to work a lot on her striking
 
Jin Akutsu said:
Definitely not the highest level non-title fight in WMMA history.
Expect more of this going forward. The UFC will never have the roster to deliver higher quality content week to week. And now that ESPN has Netflix to compete with, that takes some heat off the UFC's neck.
 
Gilday said:
I've been saying for the past few events that the UFC figures are just straight up faked. Unless they're just counting glancing and whiffed shots as "significant" then they can't be real
They aren't. If you take a fight and go count it's way off.
 
She had to do something…

She was honestly getting nowhere with her grappling, and that right kick to the body was pretty consistent. Too bad she was exchanging one body kick for three punches to the face.
 
I agree she had to do something. It just wreaked of desperation, considering she's not a stand up specialist.
 
I seen this coming but I don't think it's the end of the world. I actually think she needed this L. I do think she's in the wrong division. I'm not saying she's out of shape, but i think 115 wouldn't be a crazy cut with a little more discipline.
It's weird but i got more confidence in Erin moving forward after this loss, than her win against Santos. She's only 24, she'll be aight.
 
