Blanchfield Swinging For The Fences, Realizing She's Looking At The Big L

When you can't outwrestle your opponent, you better have a good stand up game. Time to go back to the drawing board sweetheart.
Looks like a 2nd rate amateur Holly vs Ronda
Blanche foot work. Head up flailing arms. Look like she forgot how to fight,
Has grit but my God that looked terrible
She needs to drop a weight class, Fiorot was just way too big and strong for her to deal with.
Difference is that Rose has decent hands. Erin has to work a lot on her strikingI thought Blanchfield had a grappling advantage over most, except maybe suarez, and suarez dropped back down to 115. Maybe you're on to something. She did look small. But Namajunas won the 3rd vs Fiorot, right?
Definitely not the highest level non-title fight in WMMA history.That was one of the worst performances in MMA history. Looked like a grade schooler playing a video game and pressing the same button over and over while getting bonked.
I've been saying for the past few events that the UFC figures are just straight up faked. Unless they're just counting glancing and whiffed shots as "significant" then they can't be realHer striking is so sloppy. No way she landed 120+.
They aren't. If you take a fight and go count it's way off.I've been saying for the past few events that the UFC figures are just straight up faked. Unless they're just counting glancing and whiffed shots as "significant" then they can't be real
She had to do something…
She was honestly getting nowhere with her grappling, and that right kick to the body was pretty consistent. Too bad she was exchanging one body kick for three punches to the face.