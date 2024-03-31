Blanchfield Swinging For The Fences, Realizing She's Looking At The Big L

JustBleed69 said: She needs to drop a weight class, Fiorot was just way too big and strong for her to deal with. Click to expand...

She really needs to do that. I said this after the Santos fight already. She is young and should be able to better her striking, but she will get outsized and outpowered in this weight class.She sure has some extra to drop for a professional athlete. The hobbyists in my gym are in better shape all year around than she is fightweek.