Just got through Erin Blanchfield’s fight-week scrum, and she sounded cool, calculated, and fully aware that a plain decision won’t cut it on Saturday. Below is a quick breakdown for any Sherbums who’d rather type than watch the four-minute clip.

CLIFFS
  • Feels “really good” and loves that this is another top-5 main event.
  • Says a win alone isn’t enough: needs an emphatic finish to lock the title shot.
  • Expects Barber’s usual forward-pressure hooks but thinks five rounds will force Macy to pace herself—and that’s where Erin says she’ll drown her.
  • Notes she’s gone the full 25 minutes twice in a row, while this is Barber’s first rodeo in championship rounds.
  • Shrugs off Barber’s “one-dimensional” trash talk: “I know I’m well-rounded.”
  • Ready for any phase—doesn’t think Macy will actually want to grapple once they’re in there.
  • Breaks down Valentina vs. Manon: credits Val for luring Fiorot into counters and controlling distance.
  • Says she’d love to take the belt off Shevchenko next and believes she has the tools to do it.

Bottom line: Blanchfield’s banking on cardio, discipline, and a finish to leapfrog the queue. Barber’s banking on power and aggression to keep it short.

Sherbums, does Erin get that statement finish, or does Macy’s pressure spoil the plan? Fire away.
 
I'm hoping for a double KO. Can't stand either of these two girls.

Erin is so full of herself for a girl who has shit level striking and just gets by on being physical with good cardio.

Maycee isn't even that different. She isn't so much up her own ass now at least. Not every skilled though and also just gets by on being physical.
 
Barber's cardio is good but Blanch will probably win because of grappling.
 
This is actually a good post, well written and appreciate the cliffs. I think it's fair to say you've never quite been perhaps my favorite Sherbro (lol) but fairplay....this is a good thread.

Ps. I really hope blanchfield puts Barber in her place and I will be plonking down millions in vCash (how BRAVE of me!!!!) betting on a Blanchfield Win.
 
I'm hoping for a double KO. Can't stand either of these two girls.

Erin is so full of herself for a girl who has shit level striking and just gets by on being physical with good cardio.

Maycee isn't even that different. She isn't so much up her own ass now at least. Not every skilled though and also just gets by on being physical.
How Erin is so overrated on here is beyond me. If she can't get a TD and get top control (which is one of the only thing she's really good at) she can't do much else but get pieced up on the feet by anyone with good striking credentials like we saw when she fought Rose (the first part of the fight until Rose's brain malfunctioned) and Manon (who pieced her up the entire fight). I definitely would not mind if Maycee won.
 
And to add a little bit on the fight. I think IF barbervks gonna win she'll have to get it done in the first3rds but I just cannot see it.

I see blanchfield by Decision Or a 3rd /4th/5th rd submission.

I do think Blanchfield is PERHAPS gonna come in with a better game plan than Barby and having a solid game plan and sticking to it is really important.

Final comment....I'm sure Erin is fully aware he strikingly been a weak point o, logically, she'll probably havd been working in her boxing and muay Thai. My message here is tbwg she MAY surprise people by having improved striking. Whole nature of high-end MMA is working on ALL aspects of your game and so i so expecting to have paid attention on that the last few months.

Eager to see what happens. Barby going to sleep in later rounds and not snatching the mic away from Erin afterwards.....would be pleasing. Those with a long memory will understand what I mean.
 
I gotta say, these two ladies did a good job hyping this fight up.

Its rare to see beef in WMMA, esp. in the FLW division. That said, I don't expect their fight to be entertaining.

Plus I see both getting handled by Val easily but for now I'll allow myself to get invested.
 
Like I said before, Blanchfield is the women version of Bo Nickal except she might have better striking between the two.
The fuck? Erin doesn't have anywhere near the wrestling of Bo. She couldn't even get down JJ Aldrich haha. Aldrich was clowning her on the feet also.

She just has cardio and grit, which Bo doesn't have at all either lol.
 
Barb vs Blanch will be a Baddie Battle
Think I’m rooting for Maycee
 
I'm hoping for a double KO. Can't stand either of these two girls.

Erin is so full of herself for a girl who has shit level striking and just gets by on being physical with good cardio.

Maycee isn't even that different. She isn't so much up her own ass now at least. Not every skilled though and also just gets by on being physical.
Erin is slow and small for the division. What physical asset do you think she relies on so much other than cardio?
 
Erin is slow and small for the division. What physical asset do you think she relies on so much other than cardio?
Other than cardio, just strength.

She doesn't have good tds or anything, but if she does get it down or at least into a clinch, she's able to control girls with her strength pretty well.
 
Other than cardio, just strength.

She doesn't have good tds or anything, but if she does get it down or at least into a clinch, she's able to control girls with her strength pretty well.
I disagree. she looks out muscled more often than not. Rose of all people was digging underhooks and getting off the fence pretty easily. Fiorot and santos, actual physical fighters in the division, made erin look weak too -- it's just that erin kept coming nonstop. Eventually she looks stronger once her opponents slow down. Erin gets by on cardio, output, grappling threat and pure grit.
 
I disagree. she looks out muscled more often than not. Rose of all people was digging underhooks and getting off the fence pretty easily. Fiorot and santos, actual physical fighters in the division, made erin look weak too -- it's just that erin kept coming nonstop. Erin gets by on cardio, output, grappling threat and pure grit.
I don't disagree exactly, but I'm talking about when she has success due not being totally outskilled. Rose and Manon were able to do what they did because they were more skilled. Manon especially. It wasn't just that Manon is strong. Erin could hardly reach her, and that was just one of the problems she had. Aldrich was schooling her because she was more skilled also.

Erin's cardio helps of course, but it's not like her opponents' are that bad. Erin just has some positions she's able to exert her strength in, like the clinch. She's hard to move there. The girl is built like a freaking pear.

I don't agree with the Santos part though. Erin controlled her in the clinch for like 7 mins in the last 2 rounds. Santos wasn't really reversing her anything either. Of course cardio comes into it, as Santos did have a great first round, but she didn't blow herself out that bad or anything.

Santos wasn't stopping her with strength in that first either. She was just stinging her way better striking to the point that Erin was getting timid and not bulling forward until later in that round. She was countering the grappling like the head arm trip with just better technique. Her base is MT, and if there's one throw those fighters know it's that one lol.
 
