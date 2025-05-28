fortheo said: I disagree. she looks out muscled more often than not. Rose of all people was digging underhooks and getting off the fence pretty easily. Fiorot and santos, actual physical fighters in the division, made erin look weak too -- it's just that erin kept coming nonstop. Erin gets by on cardio, output, grappling threat and pure grit. Click to expand...

I don't disagree exactly, but I'm talking about when she has success due not being totally outskilled. Rose and Manon were able to do what they did because they were more skilled. Manon especially. It wasn't just that Manon is strong. Erin could hardly reach her, and that was just one of the problems she had. Aldrich was schooling her because she was more skilled also.Erin's cardio helps of course, but it's not like her opponents' are that bad. Erin just has some positions she's able to exert her strength in, like the clinch. She's hard to move there. The girl is built like a freaking pear.I don't agree with the Santos part though. Erin controlled her in the clinch for like 7 mins in the last 2 rounds. Santos wasn't really reversing her anything either. Of course cardio comes into it, as Santos did have a great first round, but she didn't blow herself out that bad or anything.Santos wasn't stopping her with strength in that first either. She was just stinging her way better striking to the point that Erin was getting timid and not bulling forward until later in that round. She was countering the grappling like the head arm trip with just better technique. Her base is MT, and if there's one throw those fighters know it's that one lol.