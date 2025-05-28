Dreyga_King of Sherbums
Your Poster of The Year 2024
Platinum Member
- Joined
- Nov 14, 2019
- Messages
- 22,980
- Reaction score
- 50,756
Just got through Erin Blanchfield’s fight-week scrum, and she sounded cool, calculated, and fully aware that a plain decision won’t cut it on Saturday. Below is a quick breakdown for any Sherbums who’d rather type than watch the four-minute clip.
CLIFFS
- Feels “really good” and loves that this is another top-5 main event.
- Says a win alone isn’t enough: needs an emphatic finish to lock the title shot.
- Expects Barber’s usual forward-pressure hooks but thinks five rounds will force Macy to pace herself—and that’s where Erin says she’ll drown her.
- Notes she’s gone the full 25 minutes twice in a row, while this is Barber’s first rodeo in championship rounds.
- Shrugs off Barber’s “one-dimensional” trash talk: “I know I’m well-rounded.”
- Ready for any phase—doesn’t think Macy will actually want to grapple once they’re in there.
- Breaks down Valentina vs. Manon: credits Val for luring Fiorot into counters and controlling distance.
- Says she’d love to take the belt off Shevchenko next and believes she has the tools to do it.
Bottom line: Blanchfield’s banking on cardio, discipline, and a finish to leapfrog the queue. Barber’s banking on power and aggression to keep it short.
Sherbums, does Erin get that statement finish, or does Macy’s pressure spoil the plan? Fire away.