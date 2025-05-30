Blame the UFC for the current HW situation

The UFC is allowing Jon to sit out and not unify his belt. If they gave two shits what the fans think, they'd strip him and promote Tom to the undisputed champ.



I understand that the legions of salty Jon haters like to blame him and use this an another excuse to vent their butthurt about his undeniable achievements, but the UFC really is to blame.



One can speculate that the UFC wants Jon as their sitting champ while they negotiate their next TV or streaming deal. Nothing else makes sense. Jon is also acting out of self interest and trying to cash in on his status while he still can. Both are selfish and driven by greed.



So let's see it. Levy some of that criticism on the UFC. We've had dozens of threads about Jon Jones, but not a single one admonishing the blatant ineptitude of what is supposed to be the premier MMA promotion in the world.