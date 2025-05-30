Blame the UFC for the current HW situation

The UFC is allowing Jon to sit out and not unify his belt. If they gave two shits what the fans think, they'd strip him and promote Tom to the undisputed champ.

I understand that the legions of salty Jon haters like to blame him and use this an another excuse to vent their butthurt about his undeniable achievements, but the UFC really is to blame.

One can speculate that the UFC wants Jon as their sitting champ while they negotiate their next TV or streaming deal. Nothing else makes sense. Jon is also acting out of self interest and trying to cash in on his status while he still can. Both are selfish and driven by greed.

So let's see it. Levy some of that criticism on the UFC. We've had dozens of threads about Jon Jones, but not a single one admonishing the blatant ineptitude of what is supposed to be the premier MMA promotion in the world.
 
Two Belts. Two PPV = More Money

dana-white-ufc-president.gif


dance-dancing.gif
 
You don't even need to promote Aspinall really. I mean you can, but imo strip them both works too and just say there's a fight for the vacant belt. It's gonna take place on _________. Aspinall is in that fight. Jon, you can decide if you want to be his opponent. You have until ___________ to decide and here's our final monetary offer. If you decline or don't decide by that date, Gane gets the next option. If he's unavailable or declines, Almeida is next. And so on. Get the fight made, whoever it is. Get things f'ing moving again.
 
Does it really matter if Jones (who never really was a big draw) is champ and we might be able to squeeze one more PPV out of, or Tom when negotiating a multi year multi-billion USD deal? I don't think that has any significant influence when multiple behemoths are bidding for one of the big prizes in sport. I see many people say this but it doesn't make a lot of sense. Truth is that Dana has always been unreasonably harsh to some while being unreasonably lenient with others.

He's too emotional, petty and money focussed. He's done great work, but I think when he retires and a more stoic, levelheaded and merit focussed person will become CEO you will really notice how much negative impact Dana's poor personality traits have had on the company.
 
Jones must have serious dirt on Dana which is the reason Dana has not stripped him of the belt

Jones must have walked in on Dana doing some freak off diddy stuff with the Neik boys & other young boy influencers which would also explain on why Dana always giving these young boys large amounts of money as well

Dana's wife must have found out her husband's tryst and payouts with these young boy influencers which is why she was in tears and when she tried to walk away, Dana brutally assaulted her in the nightclub on NYE

Jones can proberly get away and do what he wants as long as he never mention what Diddy White does

The UFC is due to get fraud checked soon with their antics
 
Poirierfan said:
Happy to do so, the UFC are some fucking retards.

On a positive note, at least tomorrow we get the greatest card ever assembled at the best venue in the world.
Click to expand...

Another banger at the world famous Apex. Can't blame that shit on Jon.
 
Latest posts

