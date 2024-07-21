Since Blade Runner beat Gladiator, lets see how it does against Alien.



Alien could very well be the best Ridley Scott film, but we'll see how the votes go.







Blade Runner - Plot Summary:



Los Angeles, California, 2019. With towering skyscrapers looming over the dystopian mega-city, grizzled bounty hunter Rick Deckard is called out of retirement when rogue Nexus-6 replicants steal a spaceship and enter Earth. The order is crystal-clear: Deckard must seek out the illegal replicants and destroy them before they locate their creator.



However, as Deckard tries to fix the mistakes of those who want to play God, unprecedented, conflicting emotions cloud his judgement. Can uncertainty and empathy overshadow a Blade Runner's sense of duty?



Alien - Plot Summary:



In the distant future, during its return to Earth, the commercial spaceship "Nostromo" intercepts a distress call from a distant moon. The seven-member crew is awakened from hypersleep and the spaceship subsequently descends on the moon.



While exploring, a three-member team of the crew discovers a derelict spaceship and a huge chamber inside that contains thousands of alien eggs. When a curious team member goes near one of the eggs, the parasite inside attacks him, rendering him unconscious. He is brought back aboard and the spaceship takes off.



After a little while, the parasite dies and the crewman wakes up seemingly unruffled. Everything soon returns to normal, but not for long.









