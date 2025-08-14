  • Xenforo is upgrading us to version 2.3.7 on Tuesday Aug 19, 2025 at 01:00 AM BST (date has been pushed). This upgrade includes several security fixes among other improvements. Expect a temporary downtime during this process. More info here

International Blackwater founder Erik Prince to send hundreds of fighters to strife-torn Haiti

LeonardoBjj

LeonardoBjj

Professional Wrestler
@Silver
Joined
Jan 17, 2010
Messages
11,105
Reaction score
14,017
Critics say Vectus Global’s presence – including snipers – will undermine Haiti’s police and UN security force

Tom Phillips Latin America correspondent

Hundreds of combatants from the US, Europe and El Salvador will reportedly be deployed to Haiti in the coming weeks to battle the country’s gangs as part of a mission led by the controversial Blackwater founder and Donald Trump backer Erik Prince.

According to Reuters, Prince’s new security firm, Vectus Global – which has been operating in the violence-ravaged Caribbean country since March – is preparing to intensify its activities there to help authorities win key roads and territories back from heavily armed criminal groups.
44972048871_60843df886_z.jpg

“One key measure of success for me will be when you can drive from Port-au-Prince to [the northern city of] Cap-Haïtien in a thin-skinned [non-armoured] vehicle and not be stopped by gangs,” Prince, who said he had struck a 10-year deal with Haiti’s government, told the news agency. Under the agreement, Vectus will reportedly be given a role in Haiti’s tax-collection system.

Haiti’s capital has been largely cut off from the rest of the country since February 2024, when armed groups launched a joint offensive against the government, toppling the prime minister and commandeering virtually the whole city. According to the UN, more than 1,500 people were killed between April and July, mostly in Port-au-Prince. The majority were killed during security force operations and a third in drone strikes, which the government has started using to target armed groups.
44704916824_1caed3ec92_z.jpg

A source familiar with Vectus’s Haiti operations told Reuters its deployment would include snipers, intelligence and communications specialists, helicopters and boats.

The use of private military contractors to fight Haitian crime groups has caused alarm among human rights advocates and observers, even if the security situation has become so dire that many Haitians have been calling for some form of foreign intervention.

“People are desperate for solutions, for help, for anything … People are willing to accept things they wouldn’t have been willing to accept not that long ago because of the desperation,” said Jake Johnston, the author of Aid State: Elite Panic, Disaster Capitalism, and the Battle to Control Haiti. “I can understand the level of trauma and desperation. But is this really a solution?” Johnston asked, predicting Vectus’s operation was unlikely to go well.

Johnson called the deployment another example of Haitian problems being “outsourced” to foreigners instead of strengthening Haitian institutions such as the police. “What kind of a message does [this use of private contractors] send to … domestic forces that are underresourced and feeling like they are not supported?”
31294513628_7cf83f90c6_z.jpg

Romain Le Cour, the head of the Haiti Observatory at the Global Initiative Against Transnational Organized Crime, called the move “a severe institutional setback” to Haitian police and the UN-backed security force sent there last year. Le Cour believed deploying foreign contractors would “deepen the strategic isolation” of Haiti’s police and the Kenya-led policing mission as they tried to regain control.

Prince’s group – which uses the slogan “we don’t just advise, we act” – has been working in Haiti since March. According to Reuters, it has been deploying drones in coordination with a taskforce led by the prime minister. “[But] after six months of deployment, gangs continue to hold strategic dominance,” Le Cour pointed out.

https://www.theguardian.com/world/2025/aug/14/erik-prince-blackwater-haiti
 
I never played Resident Evil V but it sounds like it would have a similar aesthetic.

These international armed militias can suck the big one, BTW.
 
Crazy Source said:
Call me jaded, but I am skeptical that this will help.
Click to expand...
Tough to see how it could be any worse there… not sure if you know anyone who has been there but I know a couple of contractors who have been there off and on for few years. Their stories indicate, its the worst place on earth lord of the flies scenario.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Similar threads

LeonardoBjj
International Ireland calls on Haiti to secure release of group kidnapped from local orphanage
Replies
15
Views
257
LeonardoBjj
LeonardoBjj
LeonardoBjj
International Journalists in Haiti defy bullets and censorship to cover unprecedented violence
Replies
8
Views
347
LeonardoBjj
LeonardoBjj
J
International Trump Chooses Next Foreign Enemy: Haitian Gangs!
4 5 6
Replies
106
Views
3K
jk7707
jk7707

Latest posts

Forum statistics

Threads
1,270,831
Messages
57,685,913
Members
175,806
Latest member
nurlanshirinov

Share this page

Back
Top