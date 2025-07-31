Aegon Spengler
Shane D Temura went on a shooting rampage at the headquarters of controversial real estimate investment firm “Blackstone” in Manhattan yesterday. He killed a former Goldman Sachs executive/current Blackstone CEO, a police officer and two other people.
Also murdered was an off duty New York police officer, Didarul Islam.
Media is saying he believed he had CTE, and wrote a suicide note telling people to “examine his brain” - they are also reporting that he was trying to attack NFL executives and that these are the people he got instead, so it doesn’t seem to be a Luigi Mangione style attack.
However, Blackstone has been involved in controversial real estate dealings going back to the 2008 financial crisis.
Wesley LePatner, a 43-year-old Blackstone Group executive who led the firm’s real estate investment trust business, was among those killed in a mass shooting at 345 Park Ave. in Manhattan on Monday.
LePatner was an 11-year veteran at the asset management company, where she served as the global head of its core-plus real estate team and the CEO of Blackstone Real Estate Income Trust, a $53 billion vehicle that’s marketed to individual investors.
What to know about the victims of the New York City skyscraper shooting
NYPD officer Didarul Islam and Blackstone executive Wesley LePatner among the four killed in Monday’s attack
www.theguardian.com
The New York police department (NYPD) officer Didarul Islam, 36, who was assigned to a Bronx precinct and had been on the job for three and a half years, was off duty when the attack began.
The immigrant from Bangladesh was also a father of two children – with a third on the way.
Tenants ‘forced out their homes’ by global investment firms, say UN experts
UN human rights experts have condemned the ‘egregious’ business practices of global private equity and investment firms which, they say, have transformed the global housing landscape by raising rents and forcing some tenants out of their homes.
news.un.org
UN Special Rapporteur on the right to adequate housing, and Surya Deva, Chairperson of the Working Group on Business and Human Rights, said that, by expending unprecedented amounts of capital on housing, these firms have converted homes into financial instruments and investments, buying up affordable properties, upgrading them and substantially raising rents, putting them out of the reach of those living on low incomes.
The experts cited “countless” examples of tenants whose rents increased by up to 50 per cent, almost immediately after their buildings were bought by private equity firms, making it impossible for them to remain.
They singled out one firm in particular, Blackstone Group L.P., owner of thousands of housing units across North America, Europe, Asia and Latin America, which they described as one of the biggest landlords in the world and a “frontrunner” in the implementation of a business model that classifies affordable housing as “undervalued.”
The experts noted their concerns in a letter to Blackstone, describing the practices as being inconsistent with international human rights law, with respect to the right to housing.
