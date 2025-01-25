Black truffle Lays, Pringle style

fingercuffs
These are the bollocks. Being the crisps/potato chips in the US are pretty boring there's a shop here who sells a multitude of weird potato snacks but these are crazy truffle tasting.
They sell various others like lemon spicy chicken feet, roasted lobster, scallop...they're all lovely. But this one actually tastes like truffle.
