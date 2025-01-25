Black truffle Lays, Pringle style

  • Work is still on-going to rebuild the site styling and features. Please report any issues you may experience so we can look into it.

fingercuffs

Dec 9, 2007
120,445
54,992
These are the bollocks. Being the crisps/potato chips in the US are pretty boring there's a shop here who sells a multitude of weird potato snacks but these are crazy truffle tasting.

They sell various others like lemon spicy chicken feet, roasted lobster, scallop...they're all lovely. But this one actually tastes like truffle.
 

If they have a close taste to truffle French fries, count me in.
 
