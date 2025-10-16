Black Pistol Fire is the best band I've heard in years

Fedorgasm
Steel Belt
@Steel
- Joined
- Sep 18, 2008
- Messages
- 32,913
- Reaction score
- 48,589
Came across these clips and loved the sound. The vids are almost a decade old so I hope this band is still around making music.
Wasn't until the second video that I realized the drummer was playing with only one hand because he was playing the keyboard with the other. Never seen that before.
Anyhoo what do you think?
