Black Pistol Fire is the best band I've heard in years

Fedorgasm

Fedorgasm

Steel Belt
@Steel
Joined
Sep 18, 2008
Messages
32,913
Reaction score
48,589
Came across these clips and loved the sound. The vids are almost a decade old so I hope this band is still around making music.

Wasn't until the second video that I realized the drummer was playing with only one hand because he was playing the keyboard with the other. Never seen that before.

Anyhoo what do you think?



 
giphy.gif
 
Got a Jack White vibe mixed with ‘Rival Sons’ imo
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Similar threads

Madmick
Who the f*** is Marshmello?
Replies
8
Views
274
SKYNET
SKYNET

Latest posts

Forum statistics

Threads
1,276,001
Messages
58,017,576
Members
175,907
Latest member
thalmada

Share this page

Back
Top