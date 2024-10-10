Opinion Black pilots in the US

Whats up with that , why the majority of pilots are white ?

When you hear “this is your captain speaking” on an airline flight in the United States, more than 90% of the time, the speaker is a white male. Just 3.4% of U.S. airline pilots are Black, 2.2% are of Asian descent, and a paltry 0.5% are Hispanic or Latino. Women make up just 4.6%.

White men have ruled the sky as airline pilots, but that’s finally changing

Airlines like United, American, Delta and Southwest are taking steps to bring more racial and gender diversity into the pilot ranks.
Lmao@ an airline company that worries about racial distribution over skill. Just get the best qualified pilots. Flying at 10k meters in the sky is not a casting decision for a Netflix group of friends.
 
chicago.suntimes.com

Another link where I don't have to watch a video to access the article or donate please?
 
droppin beats 4 R ppls blax n LAtinos -mos def

luv c young blax get $-DRE
 
It’s not the aryan nations fault…

I mean, aviations fault.
 
Yeah I don't think this is something you want to be pushing affirmative action in.

If skilled enough minorities want to apply, they'll apply.
 
I can't access the link to see.

I assume you did your due diligence of the amount of black/women/latino people who apply and don't get passed compared to white men?
 
Doesn't matter if the people applying aren't as good as the job at the people who get it. That should be the only criteria in a job where there can be lives at stake.
 
Because black kids want to be athletes or hip-hip stars. It's a culture thing.


 
Because racism, obviously. Nothing would make me happier than listening to this while the plane is about to take off: " yo wuzzap motherfuckers, dis is yo muthafukin cap. Fasten yo muthafukin seatbelts or Imma blast yo white asses fo sho"
 
<26>
 
You might wanna also add,

“All white people must take yo seat in the back of the plane so yo all can live tha experience of Rosa Parks.”
 
The majority of the population is majority
Pilots ? Crazy
 
If my ass is in the seat, I want the best man or woman piloting the plane.
I dont care if its a midget from Guinea or a tall Finnish woman.
I just want to get to my destination as safe as possible.

Now the stewardesses on the other hand...
 
