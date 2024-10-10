Your Account
reacted to this post
@Silver
- Joined
- Jan 26, 2015
- Messages
- 12,407
- Reaction score
- 6,561
Whats up with that , why the majority of pilots are white ?
When you hear “this is your captain speaking” on an airline flight in the United States, more than 90% of the time, the speaker is a white male. Just 3.4% of U.S. airline pilots are Black, 2.2% are of Asian descent, and a paltry 0.5% are Hispanic or Latino. Women make up just 4.6%.
When you hear “this is your captain speaking” on an airline flight in the United States, more than 90% of the time, the speaker is a white male. Just 3.4% of U.S. airline pilots are Black, 2.2% are of Asian descent, and a paltry 0.5% are Hispanic or Latino. Women make up just 4.6%.
White men have ruled the sky as airline pilots, but that’s finally changing
Airlines like United, American, Delta and Southwest are taking steps to bring more racial and gender diversity into the pilot ranks.
chicago.suntimes.com