Cherry Brigand
Silver Belt
@Silver
- Joined
- Sep 9, 2009
- Messages
- 10,819
- Reaction score
- 25,658
You did?!!! That is wild. Not a hater of the brand, but the beta felt atrocious. Like I was truly amazed by how bad the movement felt. What did you enjoy about it? Legit question. For clarity, I was playing with a controller on the xbox. So take that for whatever it is worth.
Same setup. I felt the movement was somewhat gummy compares to 6, but the maps were good, guns felt great, field upgrades were fun, scorestreaks were interesting etc. Some of the UI is harder to read but I had very few complaints. Whatwere your issues?You did?!!! That is wild. Not a hater of the brand, but the beta felt atrocious. Like I was truly amazed by how bad the movement felt. What did you enjoy about it? Legit question. For clarity, I was playing with a controller on the xbox. So take that for whatever it is worth.
The movement. I just could not come to grips with it. It really felt awful in my hands. Maybe that is a me thing or skill issue, but I don't think so.Same setup. I felt the movement was somewhat gummy compares to 6, but the maps were good, guns felt great, field upgrades were fun, scorestreaks were interesting etc. Some of the UI is harder to read but I had very few complaints. Whatwere your issues?
The point of the mssaging is that sbmm is being reduced to a more traditional cod matchmaking.Is it? SBMM implementation is a yearly repetitive topic now with every new retail Call of Duty release.
Did you like it in 6?The movement. I just could not come to grips with it. It really felt awful in my hands. Maybe that is a me thing or skill issue, but I don't think so.
The A/V was top-notch like most of their games, but the controls were a huge turn-off for me, and if you cannot come to grips with how a game controls, then the rest kind of doesn't really matter. Almost felt like there was too much momentum when aiming too. Can't place my finger on exactly what it was.
Or you can just wait a couple weeks for Circana numbers lol.Like this subforum, Steam activity isnt a accurate representation of a games success. Especially with Call of Duty being a console market focused game since 2006.
Next few days expect a Activision/Blizzard skewed PR release proclaiming its a successful release in some way.
Im more interested in a react content creators reaction to a Onlyfans content creator opinion on the game.....lol
Or you can just wait a couple weeks for Circana numbers lol.