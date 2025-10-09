Multiplat Black Ops 7. Adieu SBMM!

Cherry Brigand

Cherry Brigand

Silver Belt
@Silver
Joined
Sep 9, 2009
Messages
10,819
Reaction score
25,658
This is a huge development.




Anyone else try the beta? I thought it was terrific.
 
Cherry Brigand said:
This is a huge development.




Anyone else try the beta? I thought it was terrific.
Click to expand...
You did?!!! That is wild. Not a hater of the brand, but the beta felt atrocious. Like I was truly amazed by how bad the movement felt. What did you enjoy about it? Legit question. For clarity, I was playing with a controller on the xbox. So take that for whatever it is worth.
 
Satur9 said:
You did?!!! That is wild. Not a hater of the brand, but the beta felt atrocious. Like I was truly amazed by how bad the movement felt. What did you enjoy about it? Legit question. For clarity, I was playing with a controller on the xbox. So take that for whatever it is worth.
Click to expand...
Same setup. I felt the movement was somewhat gummy compares to 6, but the maps were good, guns felt great, field upgrades were fun, scorestreaks were interesting etc. Some of the UI is harder to read but I had very few complaints. Whatwere your issues?
 
Cherry Brigand said:
Same setup. I felt the movement was somewhat gummy compares to 6, but the maps were good, guns felt great, field upgrades were fun, scorestreaks were interesting etc. Some of the UI is harder to read but I had very few complaints. Whatwere your issues?
Click to expand...
The movement. I just could not come to grips with it. It really felt awful in my hands. Maybe that is a me thing or skill issue, but I don't think so.

The A/V was top-notch like most of their games, but the controls were a huge turn-off for me, and if you cannot come to grips with how a game controls, then the rest kind of doesn't really matter. Almost felt like there was too much momentum when aiming too. Can't place my finger on exactly what it was.
 
KaNesDeath said:
Is it? SBMM implementation is a yearly repetitive topic now with every new retail Call of Duty release.
Click to expand...
The point of the mssaging is that sbmm is being reduced to a more traditional cod matchmaking.
 
Satur9 said:
The movement. I just could not come to grips with it. It really felt awful in my hands. Maybe that is a me thing or skill issue, but I don't think so.

The A/V was top-notch like most of their games, but the controls were a huge turn-off for me, and if you cannot come to grips with how a game controls, then the rest kind of doesn't really matter. Almost felt like there was too much momentum when aiming too. Can't place my finger on exactly what it was.
Click to expand...
Did you like it in 6?
 
CoD is the literal exact same game every single release. Just like Madden. They ain't fooling me again.

583ac7bd474a80ee73b3f891049f7aa7.gif
 
Messed around with the shotty to start. Did terribly. Switched to ar. My kd has averaged almost 3 since. No SBMM. Overall kd is already higher than I reached I'm bo6.

Feels like old times!
 
Watched two streamers i follow play the campaign in co-op. Im completely lost. Dont even know what FPS subgenre Call of Duty resides in anymore.
 
I guess we'll see if it's "too big to fail".

We don't have sales/player numbers on consoles, where most people play I imagine, and gamepass muddies the waters. However, their Steam numbers are terrible for such a big franchise, especially compared to BF6 and Arc Raiders.

Fan reviews are abysmal, but everything negative I hear revolves around the campaign and AI use. It does look like ass though, and what a joke that a multi billion $$ franchise like COD taps into AI art to save a few shekels.

I can understand/excuse a small team using AI generated images/voice overs, but not a heavy hitter like COD.

At least use the Arc Raiders model, where they used the voices of paid actors to add lines that were added late into production, or would have been difficult to implement, if not unsustainable. I'm sure the same can be done for art work, where the AI is trained on paid/willing employees, and not pulled from works already in existence.

My problem with AI is the theft of IP.

For those playing, how's the MP?
 
Last edited:
14 posts? Sheesh. Hard times for COD, eh? A few years ago, this thread would be on V2 by now.

I guess everyone is too busy playing those AAA masterpieces, like "Megabonk" and "Halls of Torment"...
 
MP is fine and some of the score streaks are insanely awesome.

Who cares about the campaign. That said Treyarch is a bunch of :eek::eek::eek:s for making me play objective mode to progress the camos for the lmg. Those modes are ass and I hope all of the developers die.
 
Like this subforum, Steam activity isnt a accurate representation of a games success. Especially with Call of Duty being a console market focused game since 2006.

Next few days expect a Activision/Blizzard skewed PR release proclaiming its a successful release in some way.



Im more interested in a react content creators reaction to a Onlyfans content creator opinion on the game.....lol
 
KaNesDeath said:
Like this subforum, Steam activity isnt a accurate representation of a games success. Especially with Call of Duty being a console market focused game since 2006.

Next few days expect a Activision/Blizzard skewed PR release proclaiming its a successful release in some way.



Im more interested in a react content creators reaction to a Onlyfans content creator opinion on the game.....lol
Click to expand...
Or you can just wait a couple weeks for Circana numbers lol.
 
avenue94 said:
Or you can just wait a couple weeks for Circana numbers lol.
Click to expand...

It'll probably sell fine. Its retail product is just fast track weapon leveling DLC for its free to play game at this point.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Latest posts

Forum statistics

Threads
1,282,951
Messages
58,472,276
Members
176,047
Latest member
derpmaster3000

Share this page

Back
Top