I guess we'll see if it's "too big to fail".



We don't have sales/player numbers on consoles, where most people play I imagine, and gamepass muddies the waters. However, their Steam numbers are terrible for such a big franchise, especially compared to BF6 and Arc Raiders.



Fan reviews are abysmal, but everything negative I hear revolves around the campaign and AI use. It does look like ass though, and what a joke that a multi billion $$ franchise like COD taps into AI art to save a few shekels.



I can understand/excuse a small team using AI generated images/voice overs, but not a heavy hitter like COD.



At least use the Arc Raiders model, where they used the voices of paid actors to add lines that were added late into production, or would have been difficult to implement, if not unsustainable. I'm sure the same can be done for art work, where the AI is trained on paid/willing employees, and not pulled from works already in existence.



My problem with AI is the theft of IP.



For those playing, how's the MP?