Multiplat Black Ops 6

Searched, can't find a thread.

COD is finally back with Treyarch, the only good developer. The beta is this weekend through the 4th.

Didn't like it at first. But it has really grown on me. Thankful it's less like the mw games and the mw wannabe bo: cw.

I wish they had gone back to the pick 11 or whatever system. And ive never been very good with the crazy movement. Enjoying it so far though.

Very excited to play cod again. Black ops 4 was the last good one imho.
 
Played a few matches. It feels good, but it’s basically the same game, once again.
 
On the fence here, i think ill just stick to warzone
 
My brother said it's legit... More like BO and BO2 than the last few games... Small maps , lots of kills.
 
