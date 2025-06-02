Crime Black man refuses to pay his tab in biker bar, gets jumped and beat down

So a big massive black dude goes into a biker bar, runs up a tab, starts causing shit, gets told to pay his tab and leave, tries to leave without paying tab, gets surrounded by a bunch of bikers, still refuses to pay and predictably gets his ass beat.

Unfortunately I couldn't find the short video that just shows the altercation, only thing I have is an 8 minute one of this douche mostly describing what happened, but the action starts around 5:25 of the video, here it is.





Of course the so called "news media" spins it calling the guy a victim and talking about racial slurs, calling it racially motivated, etc...






Fucken stupid, I'm 100% sure than any random white guy who walked into that bar and tried to pull such a stunt would get it just as bad, probably worse. How did this idiot think that this would end for him when he's surrounded by guys in "Outlaws" vests?

Dude is lucky to be alive.
 
And this is why the MSM fails. Everyone but the Karen's who watch "The View" have already seen the real story online, before they try to paint their fake narrative.

Once the "the racist white guys" bullshit narrative dies down, they'll move on to "Did he really deserve that, though? I know he tried to steal from them, but did he really deserve that? Nobody deserves that. Especially a black man. Did you know that black people struggle more than white people?"

They're so utterly predictable, LOL.
 
I've seen his posts and I wouldn't be shocked if he was a bit of a racist ....but this post seems like a bit performance


Ya know if this was some random bunch of rednecks beating up some random I would be outraged think it was a hate crime and hope they get forever in jail

But this isn't that. This is a dude who's own actions brought out the worst in everyone and he kinda asked for trouble and found it. Unless being black really does mean that you are not capable of being held accountable for your actions the fault of what happened here rests on the dude who got beat up. Surely you are not one of those racists who thinks black people have sub par iqs and do in fact know right from wrong hostile from peace and have agency in their actions , yes ?

Regardless of race of the people involved or what words people say once they are pissed not all things are really hate incidents or even racism . Sometimes you just acted like an asshole and pushed the wrong people to far. Like fuckin around and findin out.
 
