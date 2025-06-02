Crazy Source said:



You are the most disgusting person I have come across here. You are a racist, @Koro_11 You are the most disgusting person I have come across here. Click to expand...

I've seen his posts and I wouldn't be shocked if he was a bit of a racist ....but this post seems like a bit performanceYa know if this was some random bunch of rednecks beating up some random I would be outraged think it was a hate crime and hope they get forever in jailBut this isn't that. This is a dude who's own actions brought out the worst in everyone and he kinda asked for trouble and found it. Unless being black really does mean that you are not capable of being held accountable for your actions the fault of what happened here rests on the dude who got beat up. Surely you are not one of those racists who thinks black people have sub par iqs and do in fact know right from wrong hostile from peace and have agency in their actions , yes ?Regardless of race of the people involved or what words people say once they are pissed not all things are really hate incidents or even racism . Sometimes you just acted like an asshole and pushed the wrong people to far. Like fuckin around and findin out.