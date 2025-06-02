Koro_11
Gold Belt
@Gold
- Joined
- Aug 17, 2006
- Messages
- 24,015
- Reaction score
- 27,788
So a big massive black dude goes into a biker bar, runs up a tab, starts causing shit, gets told to pay his tab and leave, tries to leave without paying tab, gets surrounded by a bunch of bikers, still refuses to pay and predictably gets his ass beat.
Unfortunately I couldn't find the short video that just shows the altercation, only thing I have is an 8 minute one of this douche mostly describing what happened, but the action starts around 5:25 of the video, here it is.
Of course the so called "news media" spins it calling the guy a victim and talking about racial slurs, calling it racially motivated, etc...
Fucken stupid, I'm 100% sure than any random white guy who walked into that bar and tried to pull such a stunt would get it just as bad, probably worse. How did this idiot think that this would end for him when he's surrounded by guys in "Outlaws" vests?
Dude is lucky to be alive.
Unfortunately I couldn't find the short video that just shows the altercation, only thing I have is an 8 minute one of this douche mostly describing what happened, but the action starts around 5:25 of the video, here it is.
Of course the so called "news media" spins it calling the guy a victim and talking about racial slurs, calling it racially motivated, etc...
Fucken stupid, I'm 100% sure than any random white guy who walked into that bar and tried to pull such a stunt would get it just as bad, probably worse. How did this idiot think that this would end for him when he's surrounded by guys in "Outlaws" vests?
Dude is lucky to be alive.