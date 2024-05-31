News "Black Lesnar" Gable Steveson no longer UFC- Bound

It's hard to jump to the NFL just cause you're good at wrestling. Just ask Brock Lesnar.

Vikings loved him but his knowledge of football or lack thereof is what cost him the gig.
 
Barteh said:
What a joke of a sport handegg is that you can just be big and strong and get signed to a pro team.
Big? dude....A rabbit can become a fucking an African Rhino, infecting what these guys inject. You know it I know it, and the nurses who stick the middle at his ass know it. Even Joe Rogan with a lot of steroids can grow till 6 ft. Please...
 
Ludwig von Mises said:
U FIGHT CHEAP can't afford heem
This is what it boils down to.

The reason we shuffled around middling skilled old farts in the upper weight division is because the pay is atrocious. Its 12k show to get brain damage while the promoter keeps 86% of the money generated.

We don't get suitably young, suitably gifted athletes because anyone with options doesn't want a deal that bad.
 
"Never understood why you will care how much another man is getting payed."

That is a take that appears in every UFC pay thread, they never connect the dots.

Maybe Steveson would have been a mediocre fighter or maybe a really good one, now we won't find out.

 
I think the door for MMA is still open. It is extremely hard to be successful in the NFL, and especially when you are new to that level of play. The NFL has a large amount of turnover per year. Today is his birthday, and at 24, it's possible he enters into MMA at 26 or 27. Regardless, I wish him the best of luck.
 
FrappeDuRocma said:
And they call that a sport ? You only need to be a popular strong fatass, in order to get a contract ? <36>
He's extremely athletic. You don't win Olympic Gold at wrestling without being so. He has potential, but with a lack of knowledge of the sport at that level, it's not likely he's able to forge a long career of it.
 
LostMyBlackBelt said:
The NFL minimum is $795k, he should not even get that. More like $216k for a year of practice squad. He is one short lineman.
Kinda shocked it's that low Isn't like the NBA minimum salary one million? I always viewed NFL as the bigger sport in America so thought it was more.
 
Dude is a freak athlete but he's gonna get murked. He won't make it out of summer camp.
 
Barteh said:
What a joke of a sport handegg is that you can just be big and strong and get signed to a pro team.
Big, strong and much faster and more athletic than averaged-sized men. Find some jacked, juiced gym bros and have them run the 40 or do a long jump. Moreover, most athletic freaks like he and Brock still don't make it more a season or preseason or two unless they're super dedicated to learning their position. And while some football positions (like linemen) don't require the learning curve of most pro sports, quarterbacks require skills, composure and mental abilities that rival pretty much any sport.
 
Joinho10 said:
Kinda shocked it's that low Isn't like the NBA minimum salary one million? I always viewed NFL as the bigger sport in America so thought it was more.
NBA rosters have 15 players. NFL rosters have 53. That's probably why. NFL is definitely the bigger sport.
 
