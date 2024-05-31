Black Leprechaun
Couple weeks ago:
Today:
Today:
The NFL minimum is $795k, he should not even get that. More like $216k for a year of practice squad. He is one short lineman.Great decision! He will probably make more riding the bench for Bills than Curtis Blaydes has made his whole MMA career.
Big? dude....A rabbit can become a fucking an African Rhino, infecting what these guys inject. You know it I know it, and the nurses who stick the middle at his ass know it. Even Joe Rogan with a lot of steroids can grow till 6 ft. Please...What a joke of a sport handegg is that you can just be big and strong and get signed to a pro team.
U FIGHT CHEAP can't afford heem
He's extremely athletic. You don't win Olympic Gold at wrestling without being so. He has potential, but with a lack of knowledge of the sport at that level, it's not likely he's able to forge a long career of it.And they call that a sport ? You only need to be a popular strong fatass, in order to get a contract ?
Kinda shocked it's that low Isn't like the NBA minimum salary one million? I always viewed NFL as the bigger sport in America so thought it was more.The NFL minimum is $795k, he should not even get that. More like $216k for a year of practice squad. He is one short lineman.
Big, strong and much faster and more athletic than averaged-sized men. Find some jacked, juiced gym bros and have them run the 40 or do a long jump. Moreover, most athletic freaks like he and Brock still don't make it more a season or preseason or two unless they're super dedicated to learning their position. And while some football positions (like linemen) don't require the learning curve of most pro sports, quarterbacks require skills, composure and mental abilities that rival pretty much any sport.What a joke of a sport handegg is that you can just be big and strong and get signed to a pro team.
NBA rosters have 15 players. NFL rosters have 53. That's probably why. NFL is definitely the bigger sport.Kinda shocked it's that low Isn't like the NBA minimum salary one million? I always viewed NFL as the bigger sport in America so thought it was more.