Elections Black gop governor nominee was a black nazi and watcher of tranny porn

Joe

Joe

:l
@Steel
Joined
Sep 1, 2011
Messages
25,098
Reaction score
21,052
Mark Robinson. A trump favorite that he described as mlk on steroids. Whatever that means. Who used to visit porn booths in the 90s. Has some new fun stories coming out


He is refusing to step down. Not that there is much to do now since mail in ballots will be sent out by the end of the week.
 
Joe said:
Mark Robinson. A trump favorite that he described as mlk on steroids. Whatever that means. Who used to visit porn booths in the 90s. Has some new fun stories coming out


He is refusing to step down. Not that there is much to do now since mail in ballots will be sent out by the end of the week.
Click to expand...

I had no idea you're from North Carolina @OneOfOne
 
That's some dirty politics. How is this goof on the issues? Or does that matter anymore?
 
Whippy McGee said:
That's some dirty politics. How is this goof on the issues? Or does that matter anymore?
Click to expand...
I don't know man. Being for reinstating slavery and denying the holocaust sounds like a big deal. Brave of you to stand by him.
 
2024 and still race-baiting on the internet is pretty awkward.
 
Joe said:
I don't know man. Being for reinstating slavery and denying the holocaust sounds like a big deal. Brave of you to stand by him.
Click to expand...

I can see those issues will be important and pressing to most Americans that can't afford their Electricity bills and food.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Latest posts

Forum statistics

Threads
1,247,708
Messages
56,211,958
Members
175,109
Latest member
Ronaldbattle93

Share this page

Back
Top