Black Beast is HIM

Mind Mine

Sleek Speaking Weaklings Leave Leaking
Black Beast is HIM. He is exactly what you thought Tank Abbott was. He is exactly what you thought Kimbo was. He is exactly what Bob Sapp pretended to be. There is no greater swanging banging sloppy all out brawler. You same people that year after year have smeared the man are never around after he whoops ass. Only around to cry about a stoppage when the guy would be KO’ed if he didn’t climb the cage and he was so gone he hit the ref. You are screaming foul but given no appreciation to the fact the UFC King of KO’s also gives the funniest post fights. Are you not entertained in this hoe???
 
It literally says nocauch king on his chest.

Dude, you might wanna take it easy with this topic. Let @Koro_11 at least have some morning coffee before you get him all spun up again.
 
He is nasty. Taking his clothes off on tv when kids are watching. Pissing in the corner, throwing his cup into the stands….

That’s sexual assault
 
entertaining - let him fight as long as he wants

was also glad to see hes got some side hustles going on, what was that a car wash he owns? good for him.. getting set up for life

the black beast is def a fan favorite and rightfully so
 
Couldn’t care less about who won the fight last night, just stating a fact that the ref botched it by stopping it early and robbing us of more violence.

Only black beast fangirls are defending it and trying to spin it as a good stoppage.
 
I like Lewis, but he is nowhere near the level of Bob Sapp. NFL draft pick. K1 stud. MMA god. Pro Wrestler. Movie star, and has slayed as much pixelated pussy as Ghengis Kahn after his Asian conquests.

And Siamese boxing champ at 50 years old. This man is a living legend.

Quinton-Rampage-Jackson-Bob-Sapp.jpg.webp
 
Bro I’m just havin some fun. It definitely wasn’t a good stoppage. It’s just a situation where some of us don’t care. I hope you’re enjoying your Sunday.
 
