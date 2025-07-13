Black Beast is HIM. He is exactly what you thought Tank Abbott was. He is exactly what you thought Kimbo was. He is exactly what Bob Sapp pretended to be. There is no greater swanging banging sloppy all out brawler. You same people that year after year have smeared the man are never around after he whoops ass. Only around to cry about a stoppage when the guy would be KO’ed if he didn’t climb the cage and he was so gone he hit the ref. You are screaming foul but given no appreciation to the fact the UFC King of KO’s also gives the funniest post fights. Are you not entertained in this hoe???