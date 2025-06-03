Media "Black Beast" has figured out an injury-free slap fight strategy

I wouldn't mind seeing Lewis vs Paul. He came to MMA as a boxing transplant.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Similar threads

TCE
News Joe Rogan: UFC, Dana White 'f*cked up' picking slap fighting over kickboxing
5 6 7
Replies
132
Views
4K
doggo
D

Latest posts

Forum statistics

Threads
1,266,001
Messages
57,373,181
Members
175,683
Latest member
PQVJacob59

Share this page

Back
Top