Black Beast clocking up stats

10 years in UFC!
29 fights in that time.
2.9 fights per year at HW is an underappreciated fact. That activity is often not replicated at lower divisions.

UFC knockout win record (15).

8 performance bonuses.
4-2 against Brazilian HWs.
He is 40 next year!

"He's ok".

Let's go B.B.
 
How many supercars does he own?

Beast living his best life.
 
samuelsoncast said:
10 years in UFC!
29 fights in that time.
2.9 fights per year at HW is an underappreciated fact.
Click to expand...

Unprecedented in the UFC. Fedor had 34, Nogueira had 38, and Igor had almost 60 fights in ten years.

Having said that, I'm a fan of Derrick's balls.
 
Lewis is great, always puts on a show and has lots of violent KOs. Hilarious and very witty as well.

He has beaten a lot of very good fighters as well, which people forget.
 
He's definitely an overachiever. Heavyweight knockout power can take you further than other divisions.
 
