Black Beast clocking up stats

samuelsoncast
Professional Farter
@purple
- Joined
- Nov 2, 2021
- Messages
- 2,272
- Reaction score
- 4,580
10 years in UFC!
29 fights in that time.
2.9 fights per year at HW is an underappreciated fact. That activity is often not replicated at lower divisions.
UFC knockout win record (15).
8 performance bonuses.
4-2 against Brazilian HWs.
He is 40 next year!
"He's ok".
Let's go B.B.
29 fights in that time.
2.9 fights per year at HW is an underappreciated fact. That activity is often not replicated at lower divisions.
UFC knockout win record (15).
8 performance bonuses.
4-2 against Brazilian HWs.
He is 40 next year!
"He's ok".
Let's go B.B.