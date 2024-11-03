Blachfield vs Namajuanas Media Scores— Was this a robbery?

There were some horseshit decisions on this card but this wasn’t one of them
 
No some people just have a bias where they won't give a wrestler a round for outworking a striker standing, which Erin clearly did round four.
And Pettry was out to lunch.

Erin 345 is logically the best scorecard
 
No. I think an argument can be made for Rose winning... I guess. But you might even be able to give Erin 4 rounds if you wanted.

No robbery
 
You Will Vote For Dreyga said:
I don’t think so. I believe Erin clearly won the fight.

View attachment 1069976
Click to expand...
I thought Erin won the fight 48-47. It was close. Jay Pettry had it 49-46 for Namajunas? I didn't understand how until I saw him waiting for his Uber.........
blind-man-people-with-disability-handicapped-person-everyday-life-visually-impaired-man-with-walking-stick_255667-28342.jpg
 
By rd3, Rose had slowed significantly. She stopped moving well, her hands lost power and she started getting hit. I think it was a narrow, but clear win for Erin.

Gotta give it to Blanchfield: there are so many fighters who will not step into the fire and take risks when they are getting outskilled. She is different.
 
Sherdog scored it for rose, that’s how you know Erin won
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Similar threads

L
Erin Blanchfield won and she fully deserved it
2
Replies
21
Views
329
TITS
TITS

Latest posts

Forum statistics

Threads
1,251,401
Messages
56,449,008
Members
175,229
Latest member
Axys

Share this page

Back
Top