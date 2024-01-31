Media BKFC President meets Dana White

"Yes it's true, we are loaning Mike Perry back to the UFC to fight Leon Edwards at UFC 300"

dana-white.gif
 
franquito said:
Isn't it strange that multi-millionaires like Dana dress like middle class high school students for business meetings?
I weep for our nation's haberdasheries.
I remember one time when I was working (years ago)
and I was about to crack on this old dude in the shop I saw, cuz he was wearing the ugliest tweed jacket I’ve ever seen, lol
but then my boss grabs me and tells me the guy is worth like 100 million lol

it’s always the funny looking motherflockers
 
Nah the right way to look at it is that for David Feldman it was the most important day of his life so he made sure to look the part, but for Dana it was just another Tuesday. <Eek2.0>

 
