Heavyweight: Over 200 pounds

Cruiserweight: 175 to 200 pounds

Middleweight: 150 to 170 pounds

Lightweight: Under 150 pounds

I posted this in here because the BKFC play-by-play threads are always in here. Feel free to move it though.BKFC Ice Wars is the latest addition to the combat sports rolodex.On Wednesday, BKFC announced it has purchased stake in Ice Wars, an on-ice league that has promoted hockey-esque fights since 2022. The promotions will combine for an inaugural BKFC Ice Wars event on June 14 at Soaring Eagle Casino and Resort in Mt. Pleasant, Mich. The second event will take place north of the border at River Cree Casino & Resort in Enoch, Alberta, Canada.The events will be “legal, sanctioned, and regulated” according to BKFC.Fights will take place in what the promotion is calling “The Ice Box,” a 900-square foot ice enclosure designed specifically for ice fighting. Fighters will wear hockey equipment and four-ounce MMA gloves.Each bout will be between three and five rounds, of 90-seconds each with one-minute breaks in between.“We’ve been watching what the team at Ice Wars has been building, and it’s been incredible to see the passionate response they’ve received from audiences,” said David Feldman, Founder and President of BKFC said in a written statement Wednesday. “Their vision and energy align perfectly with what we do at BKFC—bringing raw, high-adrenaline combat sports to fans in a way they’ve never seen before. Partnering with them to create BKFC Ice Wars was an easy decision, and we’re excited to take this to the next level together.”There will be two linesman-esque referees on hand to officiate each fight with three judges scoring the contests.“Judges shall evaluate the bout based on effective striking (Plan A), effective aggressiveness (Plan B), and control of the fighting area (Plan C),” according to the promotion. “Plans B and C are only taken into consideration if Plan A is weighed as being even. Effective striking is judged by determining the impact/effect of legal strikes landed by a fighter solely based on the results of such legal strikes. Effective aggressiveness means aggressively making attempts to finish the fight. Fighting area control is assessed by determining who is dictating the pace, place and position of the bout.”The promotion says it is shooting for six events in 2025, then as many as 24 in 2026. Steaming info will be announced in the coming weeks.Four weight classes will exist for ice fighting.“Partnering with BKFC is a game-changer for Ice Wars,” said BKFC Ice Wars CEO Charlie Nama said in a written statement. “BKFC’s backing gives us the platform and resources to bring our sport to the world stage, creating a new frontier in combat sports. This isn’t just a partnership – it’s the fusion of two high-energy, no-holds-barred fight disciplines into one powerhouse league. Our first event is just the beginning, and we’re building something that will redefine international prizefighting competition and entertainment.”