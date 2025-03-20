  • Xenforo Cloud has upgraded us to version 2.3.6. Please report any issues you experience.

News BKFC announces Ice Wars, an on-ice fight series without the hockey

TCE

TCE

"That's fucking illegal"
Pink Belt
Joined
Sep 17, 2005
Messages
20,992
Reaction score
21,741
I posted this in here because the BKFC play-by-play threads are always in here. Feel free to move it though.

BKFC Ice Wars is the latest addition to the combat sports rolodex.

On Wednesday, BKFC announced it has purchased stake in Ice Wars, an on-ice league that has promoted hockey-esque fights since 2022. The promotions will combine for an inaugural BKFC Ice Wars event on June 14 at Soaring Eagle Casino and Resort in Mt. Pleasant, Mich. The second event will take place north of the border at River Cree Casino & Resort in Enoch, Alberta, Canada.

The events will be “legal, sanctioned, and regulated” according to BKFC.

Fights will take place in what the promotion is calling “The Ice Box,” a 900-square foot ice enclosure designed specifically for ice fighting. Fighters will wear hockey equipment and four-ounce MMA gloves.

Each bout will be between three and five rounds, of 90-seconds each with one-minute breaks in between.

“We’ve been watching what the team at Ice Wars has been building, and it’s been incredible to see the passionate response they’ve received from audiences,” said David Feldman, Founder and President of BKFC said in a written statement Wednesday. “Their vision and energy align perfectly with what we do at BKFC—bringing raw, high-adrenaline combat sports to fans in a way they’ve never seen before. Partnering with them to create BKFC Ice Wars was an easy decision, and we’re excited to take this to the next level together.”

There will be two linesman-esque referees on hand to officiate each fight with three judges scoring the contests.

“Judges shall evaluate the bout based on effective striking (Plan A), effective aggressiveness (Plan B), and control of the fighting area (Plan C),” according to the promotion. “Plans B and C are only taken into consideration if Plan A is weighed as being even. Effective striking is judged by determining the impact/effect of legal strikes landed by a fighter solely based on the results of such legal strikes. Effective aggressiveness means aggressively making attempts to finish the fight. Fighting area control is assessed by determining who is dictating the pace, place and position of the bout.”

The promotion says it is shooting for six events in 2025, then as many as 24 in 2026. Steaming info will be announced in the coming weeks.

Four weight classes will exist for ice fighting.

  • Heavyweight: Over 200 pounds
  • Cruiserweight: 175 to 200 pounds
  • Middleweight: 150 to 170 pounds
  • Lightweight: Under 150 pounds
“Partnering with BKFC is a game-changer for Ice Wars,” said BKFC Ice Wars CEO Charlie Nama said in a written statement. “BKFC’s backing gives us the platform and resources to bring our sport to the world stage, creating a new frontier in combat sports. This isn’t just a partnership – it’s the fusion of two high-energy, no-holds-barred fight disciplines into one powerhouse league. Our first event is just the beginning, and we’re building something that will redefine international prizefighting competition and entertainment.”

mmajunkie.usatoday.com

BKFC announces Ice Wars, an on-ice fight series without the hockey

Enjoy hockey fights but hate the hockey? Well, BKFC is putting fights on ice. Yes, you read that correctly.
mmajunkie.usatoday.com mmajunkie.usatoday.com
 
What will they think of next?! Golf where every shot goes in the water or hits a spectator? How about car racing that's all crashes?
 
This is the rise of those that skip leg day. Need some powerful pounds per square inch traction traction for winging blows.

Would be hilarious if done bare footed and someone tapped due to frost bite
 
giphy.gif
 
Mike Perry fighting Jake Paul and losing was the worst thing that happened to that org. Nobody cares about bkfc unless Platinum is fighting.
 
Could be wrong but I doubt most MMA fighters, bare knuckle brawlers, boxers go skating on their off days. How about just go ahead and make it like power slap but instead of slap just a haymaker to the chin and see who doesn't go into coma
 
tritestill said:
This sounds so stupid
Click to expand...

All these gimmicky leagues but the one I really have been wanting to see for years is a striking league that is pretty much just MMA without the grappling. It would allow 8 point striking with bare feet and MMA gloves.

The dream would be that it would draw talent from kickboxing, MMA, boxing and be a meeting ground between them all, and take striking as overall art to the next level as the boxers learn to deal with leg strikes and small gloves, the kickboxers bring up their hands and deal with small gloves, and the MMA fighters bring up their overall skill, which is something that isn't happening right now. I think prime Conor would've done very well in a league like this.

The small gloves are just there to protect the hands and allow the fighters to punch harder, but to be less of an artificial impediment than big gloves to developing "real" unarmed/raw striking skill.

The problem with a league like this though is that it would require a lot more money and talent than Ice or Slap Fights.
 
Get ready people, we’re only a couple years away from the ultimate nut shot league, where guys take turns kicking each other in the pills
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Similar threads

K
Media OPINION: Dana White will not allow Mcgregor to fight again in the UFC, doing hit pieces on Mcgregor while he’s promoting BKFC in Spain
4 5 6
Replies
111
Views
5K
Koya
Koya

Latest posts

Forum statistics

Threads
1,260,780
Messages
57,052,130
Members
175,520
Latest member
aprilshowers

Share this page

Back
Top