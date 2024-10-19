Media BKFC announces 10x media growth since Conor; can they become legitimate competitors to UFC? MASSIVE GROWTH

K

BKFC Feldman announces that BKFC has growth 10X in fan engagement on social media since the notorious Conor Mcgregor joined as a part owner.

www.essentiallysports.com

BKFC President Says Conor McGregor Has Ten-Folded BKFC Metrics

Conor McGregor and the kind of impact he has had on the BKFC was highlighted by President David Feldman in a recent interview on YouTube.
10 X is an insane amount, they might actually be bigger than PFL now and this could pose issues for UFC.
 
