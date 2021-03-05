BKFC “Interested” in Junior dos Santos and Alistair Overeem

Bare Knuckle Fighting Championship is looking to add Junior dos Santos and Alistair Overeem to their heavyweight roster.It was recently revealed both dos Santos and Overeem were removed from the heavyweight ranks. Shortly thereafter, it was reported both men were released from the promotion and they both confirmed the news on their social media.After Junior dos Santos and Alistair Overeem were released, many wondered what would be next for them. Well, if David Feldman, the president of BKFC had his way, they both would sign with the sans gloves promotion.“Yes, we are interested in both Junior dos Santos and Alistair Overeem. We have already made contact with them and their teams. Let’s see what happens,” Feldman said over text message to BJPENN.com.As of right now, it is uncertain if either dos Santos and Overeem are interested in fighting sans gloves but an offer will be on the table.