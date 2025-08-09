Bjj or wrestlers good at turning being taken down into an advantageous scramble?

wolffanghameha said: Do you know any who I can watch footage of or instruction of who's good at the transition between being taken down (or voluntarily giving up the takedown when it's already almost happening rather than fighting it the whole way, so they go down on their own terms/with their own timing) and going into scrambles on the ground? Maybe they do something good as they're falling, with their hips or something else.



Nogi in particular. Click to expand...

The answer to this is to rethink your mindset.Whenever people ask questions like this, I always ask them, what are you actually trying to accomplish, and how does what you think to do relate to that. Does it actually provide more return on investment compared to other potentialities?Because so often, people thinking along these lines are thinking, 'oh, I can save trouble by just ignoring neutral game, because i am not good at it anyways, and it would be troublesome to put work into this'.But it don't play out like that.In reality, this is like trying to push water uphill. You would need *much more* investment, much *more* of a skill-gap, to get the same winningness by working from marginal positions, than in working more fundamentally sound positioning in the first place.You see some of the most talented athletes in the world transition from bjj with years of experience at the highest levels of skill, and get beat by decent journeymen, because they are, effectively, purposefully handicapping themselves in grappling exchanges.If you want to work your striking, it pays with clinchfighting. If you want to work your grappling, it pays with clinchfighting. If you want to work your cagefighting, you better believe it pays with clinchfighting. Fighting in the clinch is argually the single most significant MMA specific phase of the game. There's nothing quite like it in any other more 'subsidiary' combat sports, though of course there are degrees of overlap with things like submission wrestling or muay thai. It's the foundation you can use to gatekeep everything else - and without which, you get gatekept.