BJJ after heart surgery

J

jess_bjj

White Belt
Joined
May 4, 2024
Messages
1
Reaction score
0
Hi, I'm a white belt who recently started BJJ a few months ago. I recently had a coronary stent placed (strong family history of heart disease). Luckily I didn't have a heart attack, the blockage was discovered after I had some chest pain after finishing a run, and I managed to get it stented without any damage to my heart. The cardiologist has told me that I can start training again after my next checkup in two months' time, but I was wondering if anyone here has experience with grappling after a surgery like mine. I'm afraid of triggering a heart attack, especially since I've measured my heart rate at close to 200bpm when rolling (before my stent surgery). I'm 5'7", female, 28 years old, about 175 lbs, in really good shape other than the coronary stent. Thanks.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Similar threads

D
Getting back to Bjj after knee surgery
Replies
8
Views
892
ahheadlock
ahheadlock

Latest posts

Forum statistics

Threads
1,237,518
Messages
55,497,262
Members
174,795
Latest member
jess_bjj

Share this page

Back
Top