BJJ after heart surgery

Hi, I'm a white belt who recently started BJJ a few months ago. I recently had a coronary stent placed (strong family history of heart disease). Luckily I didn't have a heart attack, the blockage was discovered after I had some chest pain after finishing a run, and I managed to get it stented without any damage to my heart. The cardiologist has told me that I can start training again after my next checkup in two months' time, but I was wondering if anyone here has experience with grappling after a surgery like mine. I'm afraid of triggering a heart attack, especially since I've measured my heart rate at close to 200bpm when rolling (before my stent surgery). I'm 5'7", female, 28 years old, about 175 lbs, in really good shape other than the coronary stent. Thanks.