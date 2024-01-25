BJ Penn's biggest issue wasn't his work ethic

Seahawks Fan
Orange Belt
@Orange
- Joined
- Aug 28, 2023
- Messages
- 385
- Reaction score
- 914
It's that he mistakenly thought he could be at his very best without taking steroids like everyone else.
That's why I never view his career as a disappointment the way so many do. What he was able to accomplish as a clean fighter was astonishing. His natural gifts were second to none.
But if he had decided to take the Jon Jones, Anderson Silva route, etc., then there's no doubt in my mind that we would be talking about him as a top 3 atg.
But even still, 2 division champ is nothing to sneeze at when you did it with an estrogen filled dad bod.
