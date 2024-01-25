BJ Penn's biggest issue wasn't his work ethic

S

Seahawks Fan

Orange Belt
@Orange
Joined
Aug 28, 2023
Messages
385
Reaction score
914
It's that he mistakenly thought he could be at his very best without taking steroids like everyone else.

That's why I never view his career as a disappointment the way so many do. What he was able to accomplish as a clean fighter was astonishing. His natural gifts were second to none.

But if he had decided to take the Jon Jones, Anderson Silva route, etc., then there's no doubt in my mind that we would be talking about him as a top 3 atg.

But even still, 2 division champ is nothing to sneeze at when you did it with an estrogen filled dad bod.
bj-penn.jpg
 
Last edited by a moderator:
No, it was his work ethic, yes men, and inability to dial back his ambitions despite lacking the right preparation. One of the most naturally talented fighters of all time, he needed to stay with Marinovich, stop having his brothers or Parillo run his camps and to stay at 155. It was just one mistake after another. At his apex, he was one of my favorite fighters to watch but he squandered all that talent thinking it was enough.

He never lacked the courage of his convictions but there's a fine line between bravery and stupidity, and without the right preparation and people in his corner, it's obvious which side of that line he was on.
 
Last edited:
BJ Penn has a record of 16 wins and 14 losses. The boxing community laughs that this is a guy considered to be MMA's lightweight division goat. Compare Penn to the GOATs of boxing in the same division.
 
BJ Penn was a bad ass, it just depended on which BJ showed up. I will never forget the beatdown he put on Diego Sanchez.
84104880ccdfd60d3a9c601bf8f0328f50c46c4er1-451-275_hq.gif
15pn3ud.jpg
 
Seahawks Fan said:
It's that he mistakenly thought he could be at his very best without taking steroids like everyone else.

That's why I never view his career as a disappointment the way so many do. What he was able to accomplish as a clean fighter was astonishing. His natural gifts were second to none.

But if he had decided to take the Jon Jones, Anderson Silva route, etc., then there's no doubt in my mind that we would be talking about him as a top 3 atg.

But even still, 2 division champ is nothing to sneeze at when you did it with an estrogen filled dad bod.
View attachment 1025911
Click to expand...
No it was entirely his work ethic and he did pop for steroids.
 
Problem24/7 said:
BJ Penn has a record of 16 wins and 14 losses. The boxing community laughs that this is a guy considered to be MMA's lightweight division goat. Compare Penn to the GOATs of boxing in the same division.
Click to expand...
Penn didn't fight 95% jabronis like Boxers do.

Literally 90% of the majority of boxers' records are fucking nobodies.

Penn should have grabbed 25 nobodies on his record like boxers do before they fight someone that has a Wikipedia page.
 
chinarice said:
Penn didn't fight 95% jabronis like Boxers do.

Literally 90% of the majority of boxers' records are fucking nobodies.

Penn should have grabbed 25 nobodies on his record like boxers do before they fight someone that has a Wikipedia page.
Click to expand...

Even boxers who have decent or good records are pretty bad at boxing. My old school had plenty of guys that were like 25-1 and were getting worked in the *boxing* by our MMA and Thai guys. Go look at the guy Jake Paul just fought. 10-1 Pro? He's worse than I was at age 16.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Latest posts

Forum statistics

Threads
1,230,259
Messages
54,989,455
Members
174,539
Latest member
ARG0T

Share this page

Back
Top