Deadwing88
Lion of Panjshir.
@Silver
- Joined
- Aug 8, 2018
- Messages
- 12,692
- Reaction score
- 15,842
Does the average dude believe his family was replaced by clones.If there's anything I've learned so far in life, its that the average dude is so fucking stupid that they can't tell when a women is wearing "natual makeup" and when they're legit natural, with nothing on their face and not dolled up in any way.
Moreso in Hawaii?I basically avoid all airports now because of Penn, I'm scared beyond words to go near an airport, just in case....
I basically avoid all airports now because of Penn, I'm scared beyond words to go near an airport, just in case....
Only when they realise they are clones.Does the average dude believe his family was replaced by clones.
Funny, but this is from Reddit.
BJ did not post this.
Reaction:lol someone should make a conspiracy theory thread on penn. show pictures of him at hw and at lw. show him talking back then vs now. be like there is no way this is the same guy. I mean for all we know that could actually be true. he could be projecting with this whole replacement thing because he himself has been replaced many times.
Classic old school Sherdog!I basically avoid all airports now because of Penn, I'm scared beyond words to go near an airport, just in case....