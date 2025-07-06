Media BJ Penn uncovers conspiracy in WMMA.

I'm not sure "she's" even a person in the first place.
 
lol someone should make a conspiracy theory thread on penn. show pictures of him at hw and at lw. show him talking back then vs now. be like there is no way this is the same guy. I mean for all we know that could actually be true. he could be projecting with this whole replacement thing because he himself has been replaced many times.
 
If there's anything I've learned so far in life, its that the average dude is so fucking stupid that they can't tell when a women is wearing "natual makeup" and when they're legit natural, with nothing on their face and not dolled up in any way.
 
italiamusica said:
If there's anything I've learned so far in life, its that the average dude is so fucking stupid that they can't tell when a women is wearing "natual makeup" and when they're legit natural, with nothing on their face and not dolled up in any way.
Does the average dude believe his family was replaced by clones.
 
If you live long enough, you'll see many of your heroes become villains 😢
- Kenny Florian
BJ Penn forget that he was suspended and fined for using an IV?

fedorthegoat777 said:
Funny, but this is from Reddit.
BJ did not post this.
dogsdonutsdragons said:
lol someone should make a conspiracy theory thread on penn. show pictures of him at hw and at lw. show him talking back then vs now. be like there is no way this is the same guy. I mean for all we know that could actually be true. he could be projecting with this whole replacement thing because he himself has been replaced many times.
