BJ Penn says that Kayla Harrison uses a body double for her weight ins

Arm Barbarian

Arm Barbarian

Titanium Belt
@Titanium
Joined
Jul 17, 2013
Messages
43,001
Reaction score
41,880
B.J. Penn believes Kayla Harrison and other fighters use body doubles to weigh-in - MMAWeekly.com | UFC and MMA News, Results, Rumors, and Videos https://share.google/ElccdKYSG2NRzxanO

Man, poor BJ.

Guy is just not having a good go of things. He's been making Eddie Bravo look chill with the level of conspiracies he's been coming up with.
 
Half the posters here who read this will instantly have sexual fantasies about this "body double". Some of them will even involve the real thing.
 
It is very likely that BJ will end up in prison soon. Maybe he can be cellmates with Joe Son or War Machine.
 
I would legit buy the next UFC PPV if DC, Rogan, and Anik were replaced by Penn, Mitchell, and Eddie Bravo
 
The man clearly needs a podcast. Maybe Trump can open up a spot for him in the senate.
 
Michael Wetzel said:
It is very likely that BJ will end up in prison soon. Maybe he can be cellmates with Joe Son or War Machine.
Click to expand...
BJ would end up in a Hawaiian prison, War Machine is in a Nevada prison and Joe Son is in a California prison. Not that prisons in Hawaii or Nevada would be any fun but California prisons are notoriously dangerous due to the gang activity in the state.

And then there is Phil Baroni who I believe spent some time at CERESO prison in Ciudad Juarez before being released to a "halfway house". Talk about hell on earth.
 
Reminds me of that rumour that Matt Hughes used his identical twin brother for weigh ins.

download-3.jpg
l
 
UWPguy said:
BJ would end up in a Hawaiian prison, War Machine is in a Nevada prison and Joe Son is in a California prison.
Click to expand...
At this rate, we could have a prison MMA league at some point in the future.

Dana should look into it.

Hell, might even go international and invite some dudes from CECOT and Black Dolphin.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Latest posts

Forum statistics

Threads
1,268,576
Messages
57,540,886
Members
175,744
Latest member
cowboybizzy

Share this page

Back
Top