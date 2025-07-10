BJ Penn says that Kayla Harrison uses a body double for her weight ins

Arm Barbarian
B.J. Penn believes Kayla Harrison and other fighters use body doubles to weigh-in - MMAWeekly.com | UFC and MMA News, Results, Rumors, and Videos https://share.google/ElccdKYSG2NRzxanO
Man, poor BJ.
Guy is just not having a good go of things. He's been making Eddie Bravo look chill with the level of conspiracies he's been coming up with.
